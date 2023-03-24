Movella Joins Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform to Enhance Shareholder Communication

HENDERSON, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / Movella Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVLA) ("Movella"), a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement, today announced that the Company is now actively participating on the new Webull Corporate Communications Service Platform. Movella recently began trading its common stock and warrants on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbols "MVLA" and "MVLAW", respectively, on February 13, 2023, following its successful merger with Pathfinder Acquisition Corp. ("Pathfinder"), a special purpose acquisition corporation.movella-webull.jpg

The Movella portal on the Webull Platform provides the Company a direct line of communication to shareholders and potential investors by providing a forum and instant notifications regarding Movella. The curated content will include company and product news, customer stories, and investor information. Additionally, the portal also allows Webull users to directly ask questions and receive answers from the Movella management team. These questions are generated in a forum of other like-minded users that allows interaction and prioritization of questions to be answered.

image.png

"We are excited about being an active participant on the Webull Platform as an additional channel for shareholder communication and investor engagement," said Steve Smith, CFO of Movella, "In today's market, we believe that individuals are a critical and growing part of the investment ecosystem, and it is essential that we to connect with them on a mobile technology platform that provides instant insights and transparency."

Stay up to date on the Company's most recent developments by following Movella on WeBull and turn on "Alerts" to never miss a post. https://www.webull.com/quote/nasdaq-mvla

Contacts:

Investor Relations: [email protected]

About Movella Holdings Inc.
Movella is a leading full-stack provider of sensors, software, and analytics that enable the digitization of movement. Movella serves the entertainment, health & sports, and automation & mobility markets. Our innovations enable customers to capitalize on the value of movement by transforming data into meaningful and actionable insights. Partnering with leading global brands such as Electronic Arts, EPIC Games, 20th Century Studios, Netflix, Toyota, Siemens and over 500 sports organizations, Movella is creating extraordinary outcomes that move humanity forward. To learn more, please visit www.movella.com.

