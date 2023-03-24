Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) issued its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings press release today and provided details on its recent operating progress and plans to drive engagement with its marketplace and unlock growth.

The fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 earnings materials are posted on Groupon’s Investor Relations site located at investor.groupon.com.

About Groupon

Groupon (www.groupon.com) (NASDAQ: GRPN) is a trusted local marketplace where consumers go to buy services and experiences that make life more interesting and deliver boundless value. To find out more about Groupon, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fabout.groupon.com%2Fpress.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230315005880/en/