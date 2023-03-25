Coca-Cola's Recipe for Success

The Coca-Cola Company ( KO, Financial), an iconic American beverage company, is concentrating on expanding its opportunities in the market after slimming down its portfolio by ditching less profitable brands. Let's dive into the critical fundamentals behind this strategy, such as leveraging innovation, design thinking and strategic partners to push Coca-Cola toward capturing long-term growth and improving financial performance in the face of macroeconomic uncertainty and market risks.

An expanding market and digital marketing dominance

Coca-Cola is embarking on an exciting journey to expand its opportunities by tapping into a market with a total addressable value of approximately $1.3 trillion in 2022, according to its latest earnings report. The company's expected growth rates for various product categories from 2023 to 2026 are highly promising. Sparkling soft drinks and juice, value-added dairy and plant-based beverages are expected to grow by 4–5%, while water, sports drinks, coffee and tea are projected to grow by 5–6%. In addition, the energy drink segment is estimated to grow by 7–9%, hot beverages by 5–6% and emerging categories by 8–10%.

Notably, Coca-Cola is taking its marketing game to the next level, with over 50% of its total media spend going digital. In addition, with a 9% expected increase in gross profit per dollar spent on advertising in 2022, Coca-Cola is setting the bar high for its competitors. Finally, Coca-Cola's expansion in line with an expanding market and favorable growth rates in various categories, coupled with its increased digital marketing efforts and expected increase in gross profit per dollar spent on advertising, could lead to long-term growth and improved financial performance.

Source: Investor Overview

Design thinking and artificial intelligence

Innovation is at the heart of Coca-Cola's growth strategy, contributing about 25% to its projected gross profit growth in 2023. With a two-fold increase in the success rate and a nearly 12% boost in gross profit per launch between 2019 and 2022, the company is leveraging design thinking and the power of its network to revolutionize products, packages, equipment and processes.

Moreover, the launch of two new flavors and the innovative reformulation of the zero-sugar lineup for Vitaminwater are prime examples of this commitment to innovation. But Coca-Cola is not stopping there. Through a partnership with Bain & Company and OpenAI, the parent company of renowned AI systems ChatGPT, DALL-E and Codex, the company is exploring the potential of cutting-edge AI to enhance its promotion and revolutionize its business operations and skills.

Coca-Cola's dedication to innovation raises the bar for its success and drives the industry's standards forward. As the company continues to push the boundaries of what's possible, the future looks bright for Coca-Cola and its stakeholders.

Total beverage portfolio and its potential

Coca-Cola's total beverage portfolio is an impressive mix of diversification and strategic focus. In addition, the company is fearless in venturing into new territories, as evidenced by its alcohol experiments, which have yielded 27 unique offerings in the market.

Meanwhile, the acquisition of Costa has been executed with impressive discipline, resulting in three market/platform combinations. Integrating BodyArmor is also a top priority, focusing on scaling the brand and increasing its unaided awareness in North America by 14%. Fairlife, the premium dairy brand, has delivered eight consecutive years of double-digit volume growth. Dtrengthening strategic relationships with Monster ( MNST, Financial) has resulted in nearly four points of value share gain since 2017.

Its diverse and innovative total beverage portfolio, strategic partnerships and disciplined acquisition strategy will likely positively impact its market valuations and financial performance over the long term. These efforts will help the company capture new market segments and increase its overall market share, contributing to sustained revenue growth and profitability.

Aligned for growth, disciplined capital management and value

By leveraging its scale, Coca-Cola is strategically aligned for growth, resulting in estimates for $1.8 billion in system-wide savings on cross-enterprise procurement. In addition, the company follows an all-weather strategy that compounds quality and value to sustain top line growth. The top line focuses on brand building, innovation, acquisitions, revenue growth management and execution, while the bottom line efforsts center on cash flow generation, resource allocation, margin expansion and asset optimization.

Additionally, Coca-Cola marks its 61st consecutive year of dividend increases in 2023. Finally, it reassures shareholders that the ongoing U.S. income tax dispute with the IRS won't affect its 2023 capital allocation plans, with nearly $1.9 billion going towards Capex and a 5% dividend growth.

Source: Investor Overview

Meanwhile, the company aims for robust long-term targets, including annual growth of 4% to 6% in organic revenues, 6% to 8% in operating income and 7% to 9% in earnings per share. It also aims for a 90% to 95% adjusted free cash flow conversion ratio. While two discrete headwinds pose challenges for 2023 free cash flow considerations, namely elevated transition tax payments and M&A transaction payments, the underlying drivers remain the same.

As a result, the implied 2023 free cash flow conversion ratio might stay in the target range, excluding the discrete headwinds. Coca-Cola's efforts to compound quality and value are geared toward driving long-term growth and delivering value to its shareholders.

Inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty

Coca-Cola is exposed to market risks related to commodity price fluctuations, including sweeteners, metals, juices, PET and fuels. The company uses supplier pricing agreements and derivative financial instruments to mitigate these risks, including an economic hedge not designated for hedge accounting.

As of Dec. 31, 2022, the total notional value of the company's commodity derivatives was $371 million, and a 10% decrease in underlying commodity prices could result in an $8 million reduction in fair value. Despite these external factors, such as inflation and macroeconomic uncertainty, the company remains committed to managing its exposure to commodity risks to ensure stable operations and financial performance over the long term.

Volatile interest rates and currency environment

Coca-Cola operates in a volatile interest rate and currency environment, which may impact its financial results. As a result, the company consolidates its foreign currency exposures and uses derivative financial instruments to mitigate foreign currency risks to reduce its net exposure to fluctuations. These include forward exchange contracts, foreign currency options and collars, mainly in the Euro, British pound and Japanese yen currencies.

Furthermore, the company uses forward exchange contracts to offset the earnings impact related to foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. The total notional values of the company's foreign currency derivatives were $11.370 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022, and the fair value of these derivatives resulted in a net unrealized loss of $66 million. A 10% weakening of the U.S. dollar would have increased the net unrealized loss to $296 million.

Also, fluctuating interest rates can impact the company's debt issuances and investments. It balances fixed and variable rate debt and uses interest rate swaps to manage this. In 2022, a 1% rate increase would have increased interest expenses by $136 million, offset partially by higher interest income. In addition, a 1% rate increase would result in a $29 million decrease in the fair value of its highly liquid debt securities portfolio.

Competitive landscape

Coca-Cola operates in the fiercely competitive commercial beverage industry, facing many established and emerging companies selling a wide range of nonalcoholic and alcoholic drinks. In addition, smaller companies are increasingly developing microbrands and selling directly to consumers online. As a result, pricing, advertising, sales promotions, marketing innovation and product development affect industry competition. With strong competitors in all regions, the company's ability to maintain or increase its market share may be limited.

Pressure to reduce prices, marketing costs and in-store fees may arise. In addition, the rapid growth of e-commerce could threaten the value of legacy route-to-market strategies, affecting revenue negatively. The company's competitive strengths include leading brands and an extensive network of bottlers and distributors, while its challenges include a concentrated retail sector and new industry entrants.

Therefore, it justifies the company's continuous strengthening of its marketing and innovation capabilities to maintain brand loyalty and market share while strategically expanding into other profitable categories of the commercial beverage industry.

Regulatory issues

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is investigating Coca-Cola and its primary competitor, PepsiCo Inc. ( PEP, Financial), for possible violations of the law that prohibits it from offering favorable prices to specific customers or geographic markets. The investigation is still preliminary and focused on pricing practices in the U.S. beverage market. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo represent, respectively, 43% and 23% of U.S. soda sales volume, according to Euromonitor International.

The law in question, the Robinson-Patman Act, has not been enforced by the FTC in decades, making this investigation a significant development. Moreover, if the FTC finds evidence of violations, Coca-Cola's reputation and profitability could be adversely affected.

Environment claims and health issues

Coca-Cola says it recognizes the concerns surrounding obesity and other health-related issues that may reduce demand for some of its products. There is a growing concern among consumers, public health professionals and government agencies which could lead to new regulations or increased taxes on sweetened beverages. In addition, the negative publicity resulting from legal actions against the company or the industry relating to the marketing, labeling, or sale of sweetened drinks may also adversely affect its profitability.

However, Coca-Cola is committed to driving industry leadership in sustainability through collective action. As part of its 2030 Water Security Strategy, the company is driving nature-based water solutions, leading the industry to have 25% of volumes refillable or reusable by 2030 and promoting the growth of low- and no-calorie beverages and smaller package choices. Additionally, the company is increasing cooling efficiency to meet science-based targets and linking its goals to executive compensation.

Furthermore, the company plans on reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2030 through its science-based target, aligning its efforts with circular economy principles to achieve zero waste and a lower carbon footprint. Coca-Cola's commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint may positively impact its long-term market valuations and financial performance by attracting environmentally conscious consumers and investors. However, the negative impact of health-related concerns and potential legal actions could also affect its profitability. Therefore, the ultimate impact will depend on the company's ability to balance these factors.

Takeaway

In conclusion, Coca-Cola's expansion efforts, increased digital marketing efforts, dedication to innovation, diverse total beverage portfolio, strategic partnerships, disciplined capital management and focus on value position the company for long-term value growth and improved financial performance. Furthermore, despite market risks related to commodity price fluctuations, inflation, macroeconomic uncertainty and a volatile interest rate and currency environment, Coca-Cola remains committed to managing its exposure to these risks to ensure stable operations and financial performance to drive shareholder value.