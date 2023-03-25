Phreesia's Alexandra Beneville Named One of MM+M's 'Women to Watch' for 2023

Author's Avatar
16 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Phreesia is pleased to announce that the healthcare marketing industry trade publication MM+M has named Alexandra Beneville, Vice President, Life Sciences Content Strategy, to its Women+to+Watch class of 2023.

Now in its eighth year, the program honors the industry’s “leaders of tomorrow”—women who have inspired their colleagues and “represent the best of what this industry has to offer,” MM+M editor-in-chief Larry Dobrow said. Beneville was one of just 18 women to receive the distinction in 2023.

“I’m honored to be recognized by MM+M alongside a group of such accomplished women leaders,” Beneville said. “I’m incredibly proud of all that Phreesia’s Life Sciences team has accomplished in the last year and look forward to bringing important health content to more patients in 2023.”

Since joining Phreesia last August, Alex has become an integral part of the company’s leadership team, spearheading the growth and expansion of its Life Sciences content strategy and transforming the Life Sciences group’s structure and operations to support the company’s wider business goals. She is admired by her colleagues as a visionary leader and a champion for diversity and inclusion.

“We are thrilled to see Alex awarded this well-deserved honor,” said David Linetsky, Phreesia’s Senior Vice President, Life Sciences. “In just 8 months with Phreesia, Alex has already had a tremendous impact on our success, and we’re excited for all that’s to come under her guidance and leadership.”

About Phreesia Life Sciences

Phreesia empowers life sciences companies to connect with clinically relevant patients, delivering tailored health content in a one-to-one setting. Our PatientConnect offering identifies and motivates the right patients to initiate meaningful conversations, while our PatientInsights product enables our clients to better understand key patient populations.

Phreesia meets patients where they are, both virtually and in person, and reaches them at multiple touchpoints throughout their healthcare journey.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230317005012r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005012/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.