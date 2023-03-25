The+Schall+Law+Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Boxed, Inc. (“Boxed” or “the Company”) (NYSE: BOXD) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Boxed is the subject of a Wall Street Journal article published on March 14, 2023, titled: “Household Retailer Boxed is Negotiating With Lenders for Bankruptcy Sale.” The article details how less than two years after a merger with a special-purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”), Boxed might file for bankruptcy as it explores a sale of its business. Based on this news, shares of Boxed fell by 48.25% on the next day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click+here+to+participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at [email protected].

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005074/en/