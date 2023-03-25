Sonida Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: SNDA) (“Sonida” or “the Company”) announced today that it will issue its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings release before the market opens for trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, March 30, 2023, and will hold its conference call to discuss those earnings the same day at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The Company will file its 2022 Form 10-K on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

The call-in number for the conference call is 877-407-0989 (no passcode required). A link to a simultaneous webcast of the teleconference will be available here through Windows Media Player or RealPlayer.

The conference call will be recorded and available for replay starting March 31, 2023, through April 14, 2023. To access the conference call replay, call 877-660-6853, passcode 13737176.

About Sonida Senior Living

Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is a leading owner-operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities and services for senior adults. The Company provides compassionate, resident-centric services and care as well as engaging programming operating 72 senior housing communities in 18 states with an aggregate capacity of approximately 8,000 residents, including 62 communities which the Company owns and 10 communities that the Company manages on behalf of third parties.

