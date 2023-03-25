Harvard Bioscience to Present at Sidoti Investor Conference March 22-23, 2023

HOLLISTON, Mass., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Bioscience, Inc. ( HBIO) today announced that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Jim Green will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference taking place on March 22-23, 2023.

Mr. Green will present on Wednesday, March 22 at 10:00 AM ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available here. The presentation will also be archived on the Investor Relations section of the Harvard Bioscience website for a limited period of time.

Harvard Bioscience will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, March 22-23, 2023.

To register for the presentation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please visit www.sidoti.com/events.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc. is a leading developer, manufacturer and seller of technologies, products and services that enable fundamental advances in life science applications, including research, pharmaceutical and therapy discovery, bio-production and preclinical testing for pharmaceutical and therapy development. Our customers range from renowned academic institutions and government laboratories to the world’s leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology and contract research organizations. With operations in North America, Europe, and China, we sell through a combination of direct and distribution channels to customers around the world.

For more information, please visit our website at www.harvardbioscience.com.

Investor Contact:

Harvard Bioscience, Inc.
Investor Relations
(508) 893-3120
[email protected]

