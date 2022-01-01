FLANIGAN'S REPORTS EARNINGS

PR Newswire

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, today announced results for the 13 weeks ended December 31, 2022. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks ended January 1, 2022.











13 Weeks Ended

13 Weeks Ended REVENUES



December 31, 2022

January 1, 2022



















RESTAURANT FOOD AND BAR SALES $ 31,755,000

$ 28,212,000 PACKAGE STORE SALES



9,403,000



8,511,000 FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES



459,000



446,000 RENTAL INCOME





213,000



199,000 OTHER OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

31,000



35,000 TOTAL REVENUES



$ 41,861,000

$ 37,403,000



















NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO











FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.

$ 624,000

$ 1,564,000



















NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE











BASIC AND DILUTED

$ 0.34

$ 0.84





















View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flanigans-reports-earnings-301774595.html

SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.