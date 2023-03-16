Eastside Distilling, Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Friday, March 31, 2023

PR Newswire

PORTLAND, Ore., March 16, 2023

Financial results to be released after market close; Conference call to be conducted at 5:00pm ET

PORTLAND, Ore., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company") will report its fourth quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 financial results after the market close on Friday, March 31, 2023. The Company will host a conference call that same day, Friday, March 31, at 5:00pm ET to review the results.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 5:00pm ET

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 889-4332 or (412) 717-9595.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Conference Calls section of the Company's website at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/conference-calls.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation # 6918006. A webcast replay will be available in the Conference Calls section of the Company's website at https://www.eastsidedistilling.com/conference-calls for 90 days.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon, since 2008. The Company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Azuñia Tequilas®, Burnside Whiskeys®, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum®, and Portland Potato Vodka®. All Eastside spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Canning + Printing subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent ready-to-drink canners and digital can printers. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the Company on Instagram and Facebook.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements that reflect our expectations or anticipations rather than historical fact. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions, general competitive factors, the impact of COVID-19 and related business disruption, the Company's ongoing financing requirements and ability to achieve financing, acceptance of the Company's products in the market, the Company's success in obtaining new customers, the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans, and other risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A detailed discussion of the most significant risks can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this press release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/eastside-distilling-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-friday-march-31-2023-301774677.html

SOURCE Eastside Distilling, Inc.

