PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE: BROS).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/dutch-bros-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=37362&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Dutch Bros between March 1, 2022 and May 11, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 1, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Dutch Bros Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing increased costs and expenses, including on dairy; (2) as a result, the Company was experiencing increased margin pressure and decreased profitability in the first quarter of 2022; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bros-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-dutch-bros-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-1-2023-301774675.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law