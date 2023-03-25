Biofrontera Inc. to Attend 2023 American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting

7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Providing live demonstrations of a PDT procedure using the RhodoLED® lamp at booth #2224

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Biofrontera Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRI), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, today announced that it will be hosting a booth showcasing its innovative, FDA-approved products at the 2023 American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) Annual Meeting taking place March 17-21, 2023 in New Orleans, LA.

"We are excited to once again be part of the year's largest and most prestigious dermatology conference," stated Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer of Biofrontera Inc. "Given the ongoing growth of our Ameluz®-PDT therapy, we welcome the opportunity to continue educating the dermatology community regarding the benefits of photodynamic therapy (PDT) for the treatment of actinic keratoses (AK), one of the most common precancerous skin conditions. To further this education, we are proud to showcase how the procedure is performed via live demonstrations at our booth using our RhodoLED® lamp. We look forward to connecting at the meeting with our many dermatology peers including dermatologists, practitioners and dermatology-focused service providers."

Members of Biofrontera Inc.'s management team, including Ms. Monaco, will be in attendance meeting with academic and clinical dermatologists, prospective customers and industry key opinion leaders. The Biofrontera Inc. booth (#2224) will feature educational and commercial information on its products including the FDA-approved flagship drug Ameluz (aminolevulinic acid hydrochloride gel, 10%), which is used in combination with the RhodoLED® lamp series for the treatment of AK.

The AAD Annual Meeting is the world's largest dermatologic scientific meeting with an average attendance of approximately 18,000 including approximately 10,000 medical personnel.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company's licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended to date. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the ongoing growth and available market opportunities for Biofrontera Inc.'s (the "Company") Ameluz® PDT and educational outreach efforts. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, nevertheless, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in, or implied by, the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, including, but not limited to, the impact of any extraordinary external events; any changes in the Company's relationship with its licensors; the ability of the Company's licensors to fulfill their obligations to the Company in a timely manner; the Company's ability to achieve and sustain profitability; whether the current global disruptions in supply chains will impact the Company's ability to obtain and distribute its licensed products; changes in the practices of healthcare providers, including any changes to the coverage, reimbursement and pricing for procedures using the Company's licensed products; the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials; availability and timing of data from clinical trials; whether results of earlier clinical trials or trials of Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® in different disease indications or product applications will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials; uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals; whether the market opportunity for Ameluz® in combination with BF-RhodoLED® is consistent with the Company's expectations; the Company's ability to comply with public company requirements; the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq continued listing standards, the Company's ability to retain and hire key personnel; the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC, which can be obtained on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management's current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. The Company does not plan to update any such forward-looking statements and expressly disclaims any duty to update the information contained in this press release except as required by law.

Contact:

Biofrontera Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE: Biofrontera Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744422/Biofrontera-Inc-to-Attend-2023-American-Academy-of-Dermatology-Annual-Meeting

