36Kr Holdings Inc. to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023

4 hours ago
PR Newswire

BEIJING, March 20, 2023

BEIJING, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 36Kr Holdings Inc. ("36Kr" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KRKR), a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 unaudited financial results, on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on March 29, 2023 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on March 29, 2023).

For participants who wish to join the call by phone, please access the link provided below to complete the pre-registration and dial in 5 minutes prior to the scheduled call start time. Upon registration, each participant will receive dial-in details to join the conference call.

36Kr Holdings Inc. Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Conference Call

https%3A%2F%2Fs1.c-conf.com%2Fdiamondpass%2F10029686-7z13rg.html

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.36kr.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available for one week from the date of the conference, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

+1-855-883-1031

+61-7-3107-6325

800-930-639

400-120-9216

10029686

About 36Kr Holdings Inc.

36Kr Holdings Inc. is a prominent brand and a pioneering platform dedicated to serving New Economy participants in China with the mission of empowering New Economy participants to achieve more. The Company started its business with high-quality New Economy-focused content offerings, covering a variety of industries in China's New Economy with diverse distribution channels. Leveraging traffic brought by high-quality content, the Company has expanded its offerings to business services, including online advertising services, enterprise value-added services and subscription services to address the evolving needs of New Economy companies and upgrading needs of traditional companies. The Company is supported by comprehensive database and strong data analytics capabilities. Through diverse service offerings and the significant brand influence, the Company is well-positioned to continuously capture the high growth potentials of China's New Economy.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.36kr.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

36Kr Holdings Inc.
Investor Relations
Tel: +86 (10) 5825-4188
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/36kr-holdings-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2022-financial-results-on-wednesday-march-29-2023-301775918.html

SOURCE 36Kr Holdings Inc.

