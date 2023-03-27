Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE: FPI) (the “Company” or “FPI”) today announced the addition of Jennifer Grafton, a business executive with public company Board and executive leadership experience, to its Board of Directors, effective March 16, 2023.

Ms. Grafton currently serves as the Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc., a publicly traded provider of supply chain management software. She is also an Independent Director for Dakota Gold Corp., an NYSE-listed gold mining company.

From 2008 to 2019, Ms. Grafton was with Colorado-based energy company Westmoreland Coal Company and its various subsidiaries, where she served as a Board Director, Chief Legal Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, Corporate Secretary, General Counsel, and Associate General Counsel. Prior, she was a corporate securities attorney for a law firm in Denver.

“Jennifer brings a wealth of legal knowledge and executive leadership to our Board,” said Paul Pittman, FPI’s Executive Chairman. “She is a proven expert in executive compensation and corporate governance and has deep understanding in ESG, risk management, and regulatory matters. We’re thrilled that she is joining us.”

“This is an exciting time to be part of the Farmland Partners team. The Company had one of its strongest years ever in 2022 and is putting the right pieces into place for continued success,” Grafton said. “I take my role seriously, and I’m looking forward to working alongside the rest of the Board to tackle tough issues and chart a course for the future.”

Ms. Grafton holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Puget Sound, a J.D. from the University of Denver, and an M.B.A. from the University of Michigan.

About Farmland Partners Inc.

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2022, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 196,100 acres in 19 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia. In addition, we own land and buildings for four agriculture equipment dealerships in Ohio leased to Ag Pro under the John Deere brand. We have approximately 26 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014. Additional information: www.farmlandpartners.com or (720) 452-3100.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, without limitation, statements with respect to our outlook and the outlook for the farm economy generally, proposed and pending acquisitions and dispositions, financing activities, crop yields and prices and anticipated rental rates. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates” or similar expressions or their negatives, as well as statements in future tense. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, beliefs and expectations, such forward-looking statements are not predictions of future events or guarantees of future performance and our actual results could differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Some factors that might cause such a difference include the following: the on-going war in Ukraine and its impact on the world agriculture market, world food supply, the farm economy, and our tenants’ businesses; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of the Company’s common stock; changes in the Company’s business strategy, availability, terms and deployment of capital; the Company’s ability to refinance existing indebtedness at or prior to maturity on favorable terms, or at all; availability of qualified personnel; changes in the Company’s industry, interest rates or the general economy; adverse developments related to crop yields or crop prices; the degree and nature of the Company’s competition; the timing, price or amount of repurchases, if any, under the Company's share repurchase program; the ability to consummate acquisitions or dispositions under contract; and the other factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

