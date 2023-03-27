EXA Infrastructure Deploys Infinera's ICE6 Across New Low-latency Trans Adriatic Express

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera ( INFN) announced today that EXA Infrastructure (EXA) has deployed Infinera’s ICE6 800G coherent optical solution on the EXA Trans Adriatic Express (TAE), a submarine cable system linking EXA’s current European footprint to Turkey via Albania and Greece.

TAE is a joint venture formed between EXA and Trans Adriatic Pipeline Ag (TAP), the owner of a critical new gas pipeline connecting the Caspian Sea to southern Italy. Completed in 2020, the pipeline connects Melendugno in southern Italy through Albania and Greece to the Turkish border at Kipoi. This project creates a unique fiber optic network connecting Milan, Tirana, Athens, Sofia, and Istanbul with high-quality, high-performance, and ultra-reliable digital infrastructure.

EXA selected Infinera’s ICE6-based solution to help meet the rapidly growing bandwidth demand on its state-of-the-art TAE cable link. Infinera’s ICE6 optical engines provide subsea network operators like EXA with industry-leading capacity per cable by leveraging unique features including highly granular baud rate configuration, industry-leading long-codeword probabilistic constellation shaping (LC-PCS), and Nyquist subcarriers that seamlessly integrate with existing third-party line systems.

“As a dedicated operator of hyper scale digital infrastructure, EXA is continuously investing in network expansion projects to further develop the depth and breadth of our current footprint. Our mission is to provide high-quality, reliable, and scalable infrastructure between the locations our customers demand, which are typically the large datacenter clusters, cloud regions and cable landing stations,” said Ciaran Delaney, EXA Chief Operating Officer. “We selected Infinera’s ICE6 optical engine based on its optical performance in subsea and terrestrial applications. In our deployment of ICE6 elsewhere on our network, we have been impressed with lead times despite a very challenging supply chain environment, and with seamless integration into our existing network. EXA is preparing for growth in this region by deploying ICE6 to enable us to meet this demand.”

“We are pleased to support EXA in deploying proven, industry-leading solutions like ICE6 to quickly and cost-effectively accelerate their service delivery to meet rising customer demands while protecting their subsea network infrastructure investment,” said Nick Walden, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales, Infinera.

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the technical and financial benefits of Infinera’s ICE6 solution. These statements are not guarantees of results and should not be considered as an indication of future activity or future performance. Actual results may vary materially from these expectations as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Information about these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that affect Infinera’s business, is contained in the risk factors section and other sections of Infinera’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Fiscal Year ended December 31, 2022 as filed with the SEC on February 27, 2023, as well as any subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC. These reports are available on Infinera’s website at www.infinera.com and the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” and “would” or similar words. Infinera assumes no obligation to, and does not currently intend to, update any such forward-looking statements.

