Winners of 2022 Absa Cape Epic to Race in Leatt Gear

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leatt Corporation, (OTCQB: LEAT), a leading developer and marketer of protective equipment and ancillary products for a wide variety of sports, especially extreme and high-velocity sports, today announced that it has formed a professional Mountain Bike (MTB) team partnership, the Orbea Leatt Speed Company Racing Team.

The Orbea Leatt Speed Company Racing (SCR) Team, formed with riders Lukas Baum and Georg Egger, is a highly energetic professional MTB team known for their dogged determination and racing bravado. Team members recently won the 2022 Absa Cape Epic, considered to be the most important MTB stage race in the world, and will race in upcoming 2023 events in Leatt gear.

Leatt Chief Executive Officer Sean Macdonald commented, "We are extremely proud of our new partnership with Georg and Lukas. SCR is a competitive force in cross country marathon racing and is an ideal partner for Leatt as we advance our shared vision of excellence in performance, innovation, and design. In the coming year, SCR team athletes will be protected by Leatt helmets and apparel as they compete in the Epic Series, select UCI MTB World Cup events, and more. We welcome them with great enthusiasm and look forward to this next chapter in Leatt's continuing growth as we strive to reach a wider rider audience."

"We are excited to be riding in Leatt gear this season and cannot wait to reveal our new kit," said Mr. Egger. "We love the gravity range that Leatt makes, and we believe their endurance gear is going to be just as successful. We are proud to have been part of the development process of all the products."

Mr. Baum added, "SCR will be working closely with the Leatt development team to create more products going forward. It is an honor for us to come back to defend the title with Leatt on our chest."

Founder and Chairman Dr. Chris Leatt added, "Our in-house Leatt design team is working closely with SCR to provide products built for the ultimate in protection, comfort, and quality that riders need in these demanding events. Having ridden a similar route to the 2023 Absa Cape Epic during the 2019 Absa Cape Epic, I can attest to the grueling and unforgiving nature of this 8-day event. Only the best riders and equipment make it over the finish line. I certainly pushed my personal limits and that of my equipment, and I am delighted that Leatt will now have an opportunity to rise to the demands of this epic event, an excellent product development environment."

About Leatt Corp

Leatt Corporation develops personal protective equipment and ancillary products for all forms of sports, especially extreme motorsports. The Leatt-Brace® is an award-winning neck brace system considered the gold standard for neck protection for anyone wearing a crash helmet in two-wheeled sports as a form of protection. It was designed for participants in extreme sports or riding motorcycles, bicycles, mountain bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles. For more information, visit www.leatt.com.

Forward-looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Leatt Corporation (the "Company") within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements" including statements regarding: the significance of the Company's new partnership, the Orbea Leatt Speed Company Racing (SCR)Team and its impact on the quality and innovation of the Company's future products; the general ability of the Company to achieve its commercial objectives; the business strategy, plans and objectives of the Company and its subsidiaries; and any other statements of non-historical information. These forward-looking statements are often identified using forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "seeks," "should," "could," "intends," or "projects" or similar expressions, and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof. Any indication of the merits of a claim does not necessarily mean the claim will prevail at trial or otherwise. Financial performance in one period does not necessarily mean continued or better performance in the future. The Company's actual results in any endeavor may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements because of various factors and uncertainties, which factors or uncertainties may be beyond our ability to foresee or control. Other risk factors include the status of the Company's common stock as a "penny stock" and those listed in other reports posted on The OTC Markets Group, Inc.

