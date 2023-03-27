TransAct Technologies Names Tracey S. Winslow as Global Chief Revenue Officer

Author's Avatar
4 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high growth markets, announced today that Tracey Winslow has been named Global Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Winslow joined TransAct in 2005 as Senior Vice President, Marketing after a successful 22-year career at Xerox, where she left the company as Worldwide Marketing Manager, Production Color Marketing. At TransAct, she was named Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing for the Point-of-Sale- and Banking market in 2006, before being promoted to the world-wide Casino and Gaming sales leadership role in 2007. Since taking on the Casino and Gaming leadership role, Ms. Winslow has built out the global sales and service organization while working with the both the TransAct internal team and customers to get technology approved in markets around the world.

Lou Kelly, a fifteen-year Casino and Gaming Sales Manager for TransAct, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Casino & Gaming to replace Ms. Winslow. Mr. Kelly will be responsible for managing the Americas and European Casino & Gaming sales teams.

“Tracey will assume all responsibility for directing the Company’s overall sales in both the FST and Casino & Gaming markets. Her role will include creating and implementing strategic sales initiatives, while leading our sales teams, customer, and technical support staffs. Tracey understands our company culture and the processes needed to be a successful sales leader at TransAct. I am excited to promote her and Lou to their new roles,” said Bart C. Shuldman, CEO of TransAct Technologies.

Gaurav Bahri, former Chief Revenue Officer-FST market, has left Transact. The Company thanks him for his time and service.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing and selling software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, and POS automation. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic® and Ithaca® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.6 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts, and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

TransAct®, BOHA!™, AccuDate™, Epic, EPICENTRAL™ and Ithaca® are trademarks of TransAct Technologies Incorporated. ©2022 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230320005139r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005139/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.