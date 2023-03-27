TransAct Technologies Incorporated (Nasdaq: TACT), a global leader in software-driven technology and printing solutions for high growth markets, announced today that Tracey Winslow has been named Global Chief Revenue Officer, effective immediately. Ms. Winslow joined TransAct in 2005 as Senior Vice President, Marketing after a successful 22-year career at Xerox, where she left the company as Worldwide Marketing Manager, Production Color Marketing. At TransAct, she was named Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing for the Point-of-Sale- and Banking market in 2006, before being promoted to the world-wide Casino and Gaming sales leadership role in 2007. Since taking on the Casino and Gaming leadership role, Ms. Winslow has built out the global sales and service organization while working with the both the TransAct internal team and customers to get technology approved in markets around the world.

Lou Kelly, a fifteen-year Casino and Gaming Sales Manager for TransAct, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Casino & Gaming to replace Ms. Winslow. Mr. Kelly will be responsible for managing the Americas and European Casino & Gaming sales teams.

“Tracey will assume all responsibility for directing the Company’s overall sales in both the FST and Casino & Gaming markets. Her role will include creating and implementing strategic sales initiatives, while leading our sales teams, customer, and technical support staffs. Tracey understands our company culture and the processes needed to be a successful sales leader at TransAct. I am excited to promote her and Lou to their new roles,” said Bart C. Shuldman, CEO of TransAct Technologies.

Gaurav Bahri, former Chief Revenue Officer-FST market, has left Transact. The Company thanks him for his time and service.

About TransAct Technologies Incorporated

TransAct Technologies Incorporated is a global leader in developing and selling software-driven technology and printing solutions for high-growth markets including food service, casino and gaming, and POS automation. The Company’s solutions are designed from the ground up based on customer requirements and are sold under the BOHA!™, AccuDate™, EPICENTRAL®, Epic® and Ithaca® brands. TransAct has sold over 3.6 million printers, terminals and other hardware devices around the world and is committed to providing world-class service, spare parts, and accessories to support its installed product base. Through the TransAct Services Group, the Company also provides customers with a complete range of supplies and consumable items both online at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.transactsupplies.com and through its direct sales team. TransAct is headquartered in Hamden, CT. For more information, please visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.transact-tech.com or call (203) 859-6800.

TransAct®, BOHA!™, AccuDate™, Epic, EPICENTRAL™ and Ithaca® are trademarks of TransAct Technologies Incorporated. ©2022 TRANSACT Technologies Incorporated. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005139/en/