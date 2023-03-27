LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB” or “the Company”), (NYSE: LXU) today announced that it held an investor day at the New York Stock Exchange on March 14, 2023. Several of the Company’s senior executives discussed its strategy for driving multi-year growth in profitability, cash flow and shareholder value. A webcast replay of the event, along with a downloadable version of the slide presentation that accompanied management’s remarks is currently available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.lsbindustries.com%2F.

About LSB Industries, Inc.

LSB Industries, Inc., headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The Company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility for a global chemical company in Baytown, Texas. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers primarily throughout the United States. Committed to improving the world by setting goals that will reduce our environmental impact on the planet and improve the quality of life for all of its people, the Company is well positioned to play a key role in the reduction of global carbon emissions through its planned carbon capture and sequestration, and zero carbon ammonia strategies. Additional information about LSB can be found on its website at www.lsbindustries.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005253/en/