Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical+event+management (CEM) and national public+warning solutions, today announced the evolution of its corporate brand and the commemoration of its 20-year anniversary of empowering resilience. As part of announcing its brand evolution, Everbridge CEO David Wagner will preside over today’s Opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market.

A live webcast of the Nasdaq Opening Bell is available at: https%3A%2F%2Flivestream.com%2Faccounts%2F27896496%2Fevents%2F10783939.

“20 years ago, our founders helped pioneer the critical communications industry,” stated Wagner. “Since that time, Everbridge has built a category-leading platform for saving lives and optimizing business continuity. The evolution of our brand represents our commitment to the next 20 years, empowering enterprises and government organizations alike with the ability to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from incidents of all kinds – physical and digital. In an increasingly unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management technology. I am proud of our ongoing commitment to empowering resilience for organizations around the world.”

Company findings in a February 2023 commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting highlight the importance of CEM for organizations today. The Forrester study titledThe+Total+Economic+Impact%26trade%3B+of+Everbridge+Critical+Event+Management reveals organizations that use Everbridge%26rsquo%3Bs+platform were significantly better equipped with the capabilities and resources to effectively respond to and contain critical events, allowing them to better protect employees, company assets, and business processes.

The Forrester study states: “Organizations today continue to face major events that have the potential to disrupt business operations and threaten employee safety. From civil unrest to severe weather, organizations need a process to monitor, assess, and efficiently communicate and respond to all types of threats that could impact them. The Everbridge Critical Event Management platform helps teams efficiently identify, communicate, and respond to events affecting employees and company assets.”

Demonstrating a 358% return on investment (ROI), resilient organizations highlighted that deploying Everbridge CEM allows “the composite organization to maintain business operations as it can react faster to unplanned business interruptions and get information to appropriate teams to resume operations and decrease the impact of critical events.”

The study also highlighted decreased costs from IT downtime. With increasingly complex IT environments, the composite organization’s IT teams “need intelligent alerting to react efficiently. Implementing CEM, the composite’s IT teams improve workflow and ensure teams are aware of issues and can quickly and easily collaborate to remediate them.”

Companies interviewed for the Forrester study confirmed the following quantifiable benefits:

Reduced losses from business interruption

Lowered costs from IT downtime

Decreased losses from property damage

Averted costs of lost employee productivity

Increased security team productivity through freed up time for higher-value tasks

According to resiliency research by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), crises often widen the gap between top and bottom performers with about 30% of a company’s long-run relative total shareholder return (TSR) driven by how it performs during crises.

“When a critical incident occurs, it is the ability of an organization to respond quickly and effectively that creates a sharper resiliency curve,” said David Alexander, CMO at Everbridge. “The ability to anticipate and recover from critical events served as the inspiration for our evolved brand and is core to our mission of keeping people safe and organizations running.”

Continued Alexander, “As we take this next step as a company, we want to use this as an opportunity to make sure that the message and value we provide to our customers is aligned to our commitment to provide world-class solutions for digitizing organizational resilience.”

Helping organizations empower resilience was the catalyst of Everbridge’s Best+in+Resilience%26trade%3B+Certification+Program providing a unique standards framework for assessing an organization’s overall resilience. Everbridge leverages its 20 years of professional services engagements in over 150 countries to offer businesses and government agencies an end-to-end methodology for evaluating resilience when confronted with critical events.

Organizations such as Takeda, Dow, Discover, Humana, Siemens, Alexion, dentsu, NBCUniversal, Exact Sciences, Johnson Controls, and Medtronic have become certified organizations. A 2022 survey of certified organizations found that 98% feel optimistic about building resilience against critical events in the future.

To access media assets related to the evolved Everbridge brand, go to: https%3A%2F%2Fbrandfolder.com%2Feverbridge%2Fmedia-kit

Incorporated in 2002, Everbridge has been listed on the Nasdaq since September of 2016.

