HONG KONG, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharing Economy International Inc (OTC: SEII) has signed and engaged with BIP Consulting ("BIP"), a leading business consultation group, to complete the business negotiation with leading zero-emission electric and hydrogen vehicle manufacturers to form up joint venture in developing electric mobility business line, aiming to create a sharing economy ecosystem by providing electric trucks for renting, through third party truck manufacturers, as strategic venture partners.

SEII has a vision in the future of zero-emission electric and hydrogen mobility markets and been in contacts and negotiation with leading automobile manufacturers to form market joint venture in expanding electric mobility.

BIP Consulting has extensive experiences in developing business strategies and assisting clients in business negotiations. Through the engagement, BIP will assist SEII to further negotiate with the leading European automobile manufacturers, to commercialize and distribute zero-emission electric and hydrogen trucks in defined territories.

"We have a strong believe in the future of zero-emission electric and hydrogen vehicles. With EU's plan for zero CO2 emissions for new cars and vans in 2035, such movement will expand across the whole world and there will be a lot of market opportunities," said Jefferson Chan, CEO of SEII.

About Sharing Economy International Inc.

Sharing Economy International Inc., through its affiliated companies, designs, manufactures and distributes a line of proprietary high and low temperature dyeing and finishing machinery to the textile industry. The Company's latest business initiatives are focused on targeting the technology and global sharing economy markets, by developing online platforms and rental business partnerships that will drive the global development of sharing through economical rental business models. Moreover, the Company will actively pursue blockchain technology in its existing and to-be-acquired business, enabling the general public to realize the beauty of resource sharing.

For more information visit www.seii.com

