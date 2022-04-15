PR Newswire

HONG KONG, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luduson G Inc. (OTCQB: LDSN) is taking the lead in shaping the future of the Metaverse by announcing its intention to invest USD5M in Metasense B88 ("Metasense"), a pioneering Metaverse Venture Builder based in Portugal.

Metasense is poised to launch a series of cutting-edge projects already in its innovation pipeline while simultaneously creating new ventures, thanks to the support of Luduson's significant investment. The injection of capital will enable Metasense to grow its global venture studio offering and deliver even more value for its stakeholders.

"We are thrilled to have Luduson on board as a creator and curator of disruptive technology ventures," said Derick Smith, CEO of Metasense. "This funding will enable us to accelerate our innovative work and strengthen our partner ecosystem. Luduson's resources and insights will undoubtedly help us continue to drive innovation in the Metaverse and deliver more value to our customers."

The Metaverse is a virtual world powered by cutting-edge technologies such as AI, ML, Blockchain, and Augmented Reality, among others. It provides immersive experiences that simulate the physical world, enabling people to interact in virtual communities using avatars.

"Metaverse solutions are the future of digital transformation and customer engagement," said Wallis Wong, CEO at Luduson. "Metasense's approach gives founders the ability to find market fit, address global business imperatives, and ultimately scale their ventures."

Metasense is a venture builder that collaborates with entrepreneurs to craft ventures rooted in spatial data, delivering connected and intelligent customer experiences. Their mission is to build the Open Metaverse, a community of communities rooted in human values.

"I'm excited about today's announcement," said Rakesh Rajagopal, Chief Strategy Officer of Metasense. "This funding round is transformative and will benefit our customers, employees, and shareholders. We are creating a talent pool and solutions portfolio that will enable our venture founders to deliver superior experiences in the Metaverse."

The partnership between Luduson and Metasense is an exciting development in the Metaverse industry. Together, they will pioneer innovative projects that will set new standards in customer experiences and engagement. This investment is a testament to Metasense's exceptional work and Luduson's confidence in their team's ability to drive innovation. This funding round will enable Metasense to expand its global venture studio offering and create more value for all its stakeholders.

