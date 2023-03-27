Merit Medical Launches Expanded SwiftNINJA® Steerable Microcatheter Offering

New sizes of advanced articulating microcatheter enhance a market-leading portfolio of vascular access products

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ( MMSI), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of healthcare technology, today announced the expansion of its SwiftNINJA Steerable Microcatheter product line. New sizes include a low-profile 2.4F distal diameter option in 125-cm and new longer 150-cm lengths.

The 180-degree articulating microcatheter is designed to provide access to challenging peripheral and coronary vasculature without the use of a guide wire. It is part of the broader Merit Vascular portfolio that includes a robust offering of products, including sheath introducers, inflation devices, embolics, and other procedural solutions.

“Unlike conventional microcatheters that are limited to a set shape, the steerable SwiftNINJA is really a gamechanger,” said Jason Hoffmann, MD, interventional radiologist at New York University, and consultant of Merit Medical. “The tip shape and angle can be changed in real-time while inside a patient, allowing for shorter procedures with less radiation exposure. Without the need for a guide wire, there’s the potential for significant cost savings as well—all of which benefit the patient. The SwiftNINJA has paved the way for better embolization care.”

“The SwiftNINJA is the only widely offered steerable microcatheter in the United States,” said Fred P. Lampropoulos, Merit Medical’s Chairman and CEO. “By providing the additional sizes that physicians require, the SwiftNINJA can be used with a range of devices in a greater number of procedures, diagnosing and treating more complex cases.”

ABOUT MERIT MEDICAL Founded in 1987, Merit Medical Systems, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of proprietary disposable medical devices used in interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, particularly in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. Merit serves client hospitals worldwide with a domestic and international sales force and clinical support team totaling in excess of 700 individuals. Merit employs approximately 7,100 people worldwide.

TRADEMARKS Unless noted otherwise, trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. and its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

CONTACTS
PR/Media Inquiries
Sarah Comstock
Merit Medical
+1-801-432-2864 | [email protected]

INVESTOR INQUIRIES
Mike Piccinino, CFA, IRC
Westwicke - ICR
+1-443-213-0509 | [email protected]

