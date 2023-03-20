NEW AMAZFIT T-REX ULTRA IS LAUNCHED FOR THE ULTIMATE MULTI-ENVIRONMENT OUTDOOR GPS SMARTWATCH EXPERIENCE

Author's Avatar
3 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 20, 2023

CUPERTINO, Calif., March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amazfit, a leading global smart wearables brand owned by Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company, has today unveiled the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra. Crafted with premium materials, this new ultra-tough outdoor GPS smartwatch is the most high-end addition to the Amazfit T-Rex series. Setting a new benchmark for smartwatches built for professional-level outdoor exploration, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra unites the brand's outdoor-oriented product line under the new philosophy of Brave Your Adventure.

image_5002961_18784074.jpg

Rugged Design with High-end Materials

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra is constructed with super-strong 316L stainless steel and introduces patented design elements - including the mud-resistant bridge and buttons, and adjustable lugs which help keep the watch comfortable even during intense activities. Thanks to its specially designed circuitry system and battery, many of this military-grade watch's functions can be used in temperatures as cold as -30℃, while its AMOLED display is capable of reaching a peak brightness of 1,000 nits for clear visibility in strong outdoor light.

Track Adventures with Precision & Endurance

Along with GPS tracking that's ultra-precise even in environments with high mountains and dense forests, the route navigation function has been upgraded. Imported route files can now be paired with downloadable Offline Maps which match the user's planned outdoor activity area, to provide professional-level navigation support.

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra's battery life can last up to 20 days with typical usage, and users can select the new Endurance GPS mode for up to 80 hours of GPS-tracked hiking or climbing activities. Alternatively, the new Automatic GPS mode can be enabled to intelligently switch positioning settings based on satellite signal strength, to help conserve battery power in areas with strong signals.

Elite Multi-environment Activity Partner

The watch supports a wide range of land-based, water-based, and now air-based activities. The extensive list of over 160 built-in sports modes includes indoor and outdoor freediving, as well as skydiving - all of which appear for the first time on this elite addition to the Amazfit T-Rex series.

Users who want to optimize their training can now input their characteristics into the Zepp Coach™ feature to receive tailored workout plans and scientific guidance. The watch can also auto-detect dozens of strength training exercises and record which muscle groups were worked in the Zepp App, for personalized training logs.

Data from completed routes and activities can be shared to Strava, adidas Running, and other fitness apps, and users can even connect to their GoPro action camera.

Health-centered Zepp OS 2.0

Putting health at the center of everything, Amazfit's self-developed operating system brings the powerful Bluetooth connectivity needed to connect to professional devices like heart rate belts and cycling power meters, along with the power-efficiency to provide the accurate 24/7 monitoring of heart rate, blood-oxygen and stress levels that adventurers need on the road.

Eco-friendly Development Philosophy

The natural world is important to every outdoor adventurer, and so the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra was designed with a green philosophy, including low carbon processes and environmentally friendly packaging materials.

The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra comes in Abyss Black and Sahara color schemes. It is now available at Amazfit stores, Amazon and AliExpress, with prices starting from $399.99 USD (prices may vary depending on location).

For more information, please visit https://www.amazfit.com/en/ and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

For HD images, please download them here.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand focused on health and fitness, is part of Zepp Health (NYSE: ZEPP), a health technology company. Offering a wide selection of smartwatches and bands, Amazfit's brand essence is "Up Your Game", encouraging users to live their passions and express their active spirits freely. Amazfit is powered by Zepp Health's proprietary health management platform that delivers cloud-based 24/7 actionable insights and guidance to help users attain their wellness goals. With outstanding craftsmanship, Amazfit smartwatches have won many design awards, including the iF Design Award and the Red Dot Design Award.

Launched in 2015, Amazfit is today embraced by millions of users. Its products are available in more than 90 countries across the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions. For more information about Amazfit, visit www.amazfit.com.

Amazfit_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN45290&sd=2023-03-20 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-amazfit-t-rex-ultra-is-launched-for-the-ultimate-multi-environment-outdoor-gps-smartwatch-experience-301775266.html

SOURCE Amazfit

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN45290&Transmission_Id=202303201000PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN45290&DateId=20230320
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.