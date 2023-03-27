Midland, Texas, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (:NGS), a leading provider of gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas industry, will host a conference call to review fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. (CDT), 11:00 a.m. (EDT).

To participate in the call, participants should access the webcast on www.ngsgi.com under the Investor Relations section. To connect telephonically, call (800) 715-9871 using conference ID 5410343 approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.