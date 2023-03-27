With 435 stores and growing, the company will feature the Feel Good Shop+ as a "store within a store" concept.

LAS VEGAS, NV and FORT WORTH, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2023 / GPO Plus, Inc.(OTCQB:GPOX), a leading manufacturing and distribution company that develops consumer branded products for convenience stores, specialty retailers and eCommerce announced they have entered into an Agreement with Yesway to launch The Feel Good Shop Plus (Feel Good Shop+) in all eligible locations.

The agreement creates an opportunity to serve all Yesway and Allsup's stores. With over 435 locations, Yesway is the 12th largest and one of the fastest growing convenience store chains in the United States, with plans to open additional locations.

The Feel Good Shop+ is an innovative "store within a store" retail concept offering an extensive range of CBD and other hemp-derived cannabinoid products. The Feel Good Shop+ offers consumers an extensive range of hemp-derived cannabinoid products, including Delta-8, HHC, and other leading products from trusted companies like Hempacco, Kill Cliff, Canopy Growth, and CaliGold's Flavorz. Consumers will be able to find all of their favorite products in one place.

The Feel Good Shop+ is managed and serviced by DISTRO+, GPOX's distribution division, and GPO for specialty retailers and wholesalers. The Feel Good Shop+ will be deployed throughout a network of retailers and DISTRO+ Direct to Consumer (DTC) model and serviced by its direct store delivery "DSD" model.

In addition to the Feel Good Shop+, DISTRO+ will distribute products in other categories for Yesway and Allsup's, including, but not limited to, beverages, healthy snacks, and tobacco alternatives.

Joseph Jaconi, President of DISTRO+, said, "We are truly excited to grow the partnership with Yesway, bringing new and innovative products across the health and wellness sector combined with best-in-class DSD (direct to store delivery) and white glove service to all of the Yesway and Allsup's stores. Our investment in supply chain and logistics is creating jobs and entrenching us further with the communities we serve."

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO of GPOX, said "we believe partnering with Yesway creates an amazing platform to introduce our products to a large number of consumers while creating new revenue streams for GPOX. With such a large retail footprint of stores spanning across nine states, we have the opportunity to scale in-house brands rapidly while attracting new customers. We are confident this retail concept (Feel Good Shop+) will provide customers with a convenient and enjoyable shopping experience while also providing them with access to the best products available in the market today."

Derek Gaskins, CMO of Yesway, said "We believe this relationship with GPOX is going to provide a nice boost to our existing sales made through this channel. We're extremely pleased to be able to offer an expanded range of products combined with best-in-class DSD delivery, for our customers matching our focus on quality, service, and value."

About Yesway

Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the United States. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 435 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Nebraska. Yesway operates its portfolio primarily under two successful brands, Yesway and Allsup's, with sites that are differentiated through a leading food service offering, featuring Allsup's famous deep-fried burrito, and a wide variety of high-quality grocery items and private-label products. Yesway's geographic footprint consists of stores located in attractive rural and suburban markets across the Midwest and Southwest, where it is often the convenience retail destination of choice and effectively the local grocer. The Yesway team has a successful track record of growing through acquisitions and believes it is well positioned to continue to solidify its market position and grow its store count. Yesway has received numerous industry awards for its growth initiatives, management team, loyalty program, and employees' contributions to the industry. www.yesway.com.

About Feel Good Shop+

About DISTRO+

We help retailers save money + simplify purchasing!

DISTRO+ is a Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) + distributor of premium products for the emerging specialty retailer sector and wholesalers. DISTRO+ proudly represents best-in-class brands focusing on nutraceuticals, hemp-derived Farm Bill Compliant products and Kratom. DISTRO+ operates a direct to store "DSD" distribution model, which provides its customers the highest level of service. It's backed by a robust technology portal that gives our partners and customers (we call them "Members") the IT backbone to manage logistics, inventory, and payments while shopping from real time product catalogs and inventory. Through the power of Group Purchasing, DISTRO+ offers its network competitive pricing with low MOQs that realize similar discounts as major retailers with large buying power. Visit DISTRO.Plus for more information.

About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, GPOPlus+ (OTCQB:GPOX) is a leading manufacturing and distribution company that specializes in the development of consumer branded products for specialty retailers as well as online eCommerce sales.

For more information please visit www.GPOPlus.com. To activate your free GPOX Investor Account at www.GPOPlus.com/ir.

