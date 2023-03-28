Perma-Fix Schedules Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2022 Business Update Conference Call

ATLANTA, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. ( PESI) (the “Company”) today announced it will host a conference call at 11:00 AM Eastern Time on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2243/47895 or in the investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.perma-fix.com/conference-calls. The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0011 for international callers, and by entering access code: 692717. The conference call will be led by Mark J. Duff, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Louis F. Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, and Ben Naccarato, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc.

A webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Thursday, March 30th, 2023, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code: 47895.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the DOE, the DOD, and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, new build construction, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOD, and commercial facilities, nationwide.

Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.

Contacts:
David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations
Crescendo Communications, LLC
(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations
[email protected]
+43 316 296 316

