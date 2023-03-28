Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, is proud to announce that it has been named as one of the 2023+Achievers+50+Most+Engaged+Workplaces%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E. This annual award recognizes top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workplaces, with past winners including CVS Health, Discover, 3M and Samsung. In receiving this accolade, Phreesia was recognized for its demonstrated leadership in leveraging innovative employee engagement and recognition tactics.

“Amid economic turbulence and a rapidly changing work landscape, it has never been more vital to prioritize employee engagement. However, building a workplace that effectively engages and supports all employees is no easy feat,” said Jeff Cates, CEO, Achievers. “We’re proud to announce this year’s 50 Most Engaged Workplaces and recognize an impressive group of companies who are truly redefining employee engagement excellence.”

2023 award winners were selected based on Achievers’ Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability and Performance; Belonging, Equity and Inclusion; Culture Alignment; Manager Empowerment; Professional and Personal Growth; Purpose and Leadership; Recognition and Rewards; and Wellbeing.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® of 2023,” said Amy VanDuyn, SVP of Human Resources at Phreesia. “We are extremely thoughtful in dedicating our resources to fostering an engaged and community-driven organization, and it’s an honor to be recognized for those efforts.”

Phreesia is committed to fostering an engaged workplace through an inclusive culture, pathways for growth and leadership, strong benefits, internal resources, reward programs and more. Phreesia’s engagement strategy focuses on developing initiatives that support its core values and prioritize employee engagement pillars, which comprise Wellness, Development, Recognition and Community. The company also has numerous employee resource groups that create a sense of shared community and empowerment across the organization, driving further engagement. ERGs are employee-led with strong executive-level sponsorship, giving employees access to leadership and a voice for change.

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency. For more information, visit Phreesia.com.

About Achievers

Achievers’ employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization’s values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.

