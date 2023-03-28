Phreesia Named as One of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® of 2023

Author's Avatar
16 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Phreesia, a leader in patient intake, outreach and activation, is proud to announce that it has been named as one of the 2023+Achievers+50+Most+Engaged+Workplaces%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E. This annual award recognizes top employers that display leadership and innovation in engaging their workplaces, with past winners including CVS Health, Discover, 3M and Samsung. In receiving this accolade, Phreesia was recognized for its demonstrated leadership in leveraging innovative employee engagement and recognition tactics.

“Amid economic turbulence and a rapidly changing work landscape, it has never been more vital to prioritize employee engagement. However, building a workplace that effectively engages and supports all employees is no easy feat,” said Jeff Cates, CEO, Achievers. “We’re proud to announce this year’s 50 Most Engaged Workplaces and recognize an impressive group of companies who are truly redefining employee engagement excellence.”

2023 award winners were selected based on Achievers’ Eight Elements of Employee Engagement®: Accountability and Performance; Belonging, Equity and Inclusion; Culture Alignment; Manager Empowerment; Professional and Personal Growth; Purpose and Leadership; Recognition and Rewards; and Wellbeing.

“We are incredibly proud to be recognized as one of the Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces® of 2023,” said Amy VanDuyn, SVP of Human Resources at Phreesia. “We are extremely thoughtful in dedicating our resources to fostering an engaged and community-driven organization, and it’s an honor to be recognized for those efforts.”

Phreesia is committed to fostering an engaged workplace through an inclusive culture, pathways for growth and leadership, strong benefits, internal resources, reward programs and more. Phreesia’s engagement strategy focuses on developing initiatives that support its core values and prioritize employee engagement pillars, which comprise Wellness, Development, Recognition and Community. The company also has numerous employee resource groups that create a sense of shared community and empowerment across the organization, driving further engagement. ERGs are employee-led with strong executive-level sponsorship, giving employees access to leadership and a voice for change.

For more information on Phreesia, visit www.phreesia.com. For more information about Achievers 50 Most Engaged Workplaces®, please visit www.achievers.com%2Fengaged.

About Phreesia

Phreesia gives healthcare organizations a suite of robust applications to manage the patient intake process. Our innovative SaaS platform engages patients in their healthcare and provides a modern, convenient experience, while enabling our clients to enhance clinical care and drive efficiency. For more information, visit Phreesia.com.

About Achievers

Achievers’ employee voice and recognition solutions bring your organization’s values and strategy to life by activating employee participation and accelerating a culture of performance. Achievers leverages the science behind behavior change, so your people and your organization can experience sustainable, data-driven business results. Visit us at www.achievers.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230320005542r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230320005542/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.