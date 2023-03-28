Canada Carbon Takes First Step in Filing of Application with Commission de la Protection du Territoire Agricole du Quebec ("CPTAQ")

Author's Avatar
13 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Carbon Inc. (the "Company" or "Canada Carbon" or “CCB”) (TSX-V:CCB),(FF:U7N1) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced submission of its revised application for review of its Miller Graphite Project by the Commission de la Protection du Territoire Agricole du Quebec (“CPTAQ”). On Friday, March 17th, 2023, CCB submitted a complete project description along with all supporting studies and exhibits to the Municipal Inspector of Grenville Sur La Rouge (“GSLR”). GSLR is statutorily required, within 45 days from the date of submission, to review the application and attest that it conforms with municipal by-laws. Upon attestation, GSLR is then required to forward the completed application to CPTAQ for review an analysis. The Company expects that the CPTAQ review period could be completed within a 6-month timeframe.

Figure 1: Overview of Miller Graphite Project Site Plan


The new project description is comprised solely of the development of the Miller Graphite Project and excludes the previously contemplated marble quarry component.

Chief Executive Officer, Ellerton Castor, said: "We have made the decision to submit an application to CPTAQ which is focused solely on the development of the Miller Graphite Deposit. This “mining-only” project should streamline the review process and position the Company to respond to any regulatory concerns about CCB’s primary business: the responsible development and commissioning of it two graphite deposits in Quebec. As I outlined in my recent interview with CEO.ca, (https://youtu.be/WBuYkS9quE4), the Company’s priority is to expedite its ability to develop both deposits on a timeline that allows it be a significant participant in the nuclear power generation supply chain, while serving other industrial verticals with significant current demand and impressive rates of growth. By focusing the effort on the business of mining and processing graphite, not marble, we will concentrate the Company’s financial and intellectual capital in ways that maximize shareholder value, while also demonstrating a level of responsiveness to certain concerns of our neighbors in GSLR."

CANADA CARBON INC.
“Ellerton Castor”
Chief Executive Officer and Director
Contact Information
E-mail inquiries: [email protected]
P: (905) 407-1212

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION
This press release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” (“forward-looking information”) within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this press release. Any statement that discusses predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as “expects”, or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, “plans”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “forecasts”, “estimates”, “believes” or “intends” or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results “may” or “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding the CPTAQ review period, the development of the Company’s Miller Graphite Deposit, future production from the Company’s Miller Graphite Deposit, and other matters related thereto. In disclosing the forward-looking information contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: compliance with extensive government regulations; financial abilities; the ability to develop the Miller Graphite Deposit; domestic and foreign laws and regulations adversely affecting the Company’s business and results of operations; the impact of COVID-19; and general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking information or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/21d9bba4-2156-4adf-b61b-c6c46e584925

ti?nf=ODc5MjA5NCM1NDcyNDA4IzIwNDk1NDk=
Canada-Carbon-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.