SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (“Reliance”) (:RS) President and CEO Karla Lewis presented a $1 million donation check to Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®). The gift was accepted by RMHC Global President and CEO, Katie Fitzgerald, at the annual Reliance Managers’ Meeting on March 9, 2023.

“Ronald McDonald House Charities serves millions of children and their families every year, helping provide access to healthcare for families who must travel far from home for their child’s care,” said Fitzgerald. “We’re incredibly grateful for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s generous donation that will undoubtedly help impact the health and well-being of children and families around the world.”

Mrs. Lewis remarked, “Reliance believes in the incredible work that is being done by Ronald McDonald House Charities and is excited to provide increased financial and volunteer support to RMHC. It was important to us that our first major contribution as part of the expanded Reliance Cares program goes to an organization that supports many of the local communities where we live and work.”

The $1 million donation, made on behalf of all employees across the Reliance Family of Companies, commemorates a significant expansion of the Reliance Cares program, initially launched in 2017 as an employee supported (and company matched) internal emergency assistance fund. Moving forward, Reliance Cares takes on a bigger mission as Reliance’s Corporate Social Responsibility program. Reliance is committed to promoting the health, safety, and wellbeing of its employees and their families, as well as supporting our communities. This ongoing partnership with RMHC will positively impact the lives of families with children who are sick, as well as provide Reliance employees with in-person and virtual engagement opportunities to make a personal connection with the mission of RMHC in the 12 countries and 40 U.S. states in which Reliance operates.



About Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.
Founded in 1939, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of approximately 315 locations in 40 states and 12 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2022, Reliance’s average order size was $3,670, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s press releases and additional information are available on the Company’s website at www.rsac.com.

About RMHC
Ronald McDonald House Charities® (RMHC®), is a non-profit, 501(c)(3) corporation that creates, finds and supports programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. Through a global network of over 260 Chapters in more than 60 countries and regions, RMHC enables, facilitates and supports family-centered care through three core programs: the Ronald McDonald House®, the Ronald McDonald Family Room® and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile®. RMHC programs help families with ill or injured children stay together and near leading hospitals and health care services worldwide, ensuring they have access to the medical care their child needs while fully supported and actively involved in their child’s care. For more information, visit RMHC.org.

