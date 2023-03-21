Magnachip Enters Full-Scale Mass Production of PDFN56 Dual Packaging 40V MXT MOSFET for Electric Vehicles

PR Newswire

SEOUL, South Korea, March 21, 2023

– The PDFN56 dual package enables small footprint and low conduction losses

SEOUL, South Korea, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation ("Magnachip") (NYSE: MX) announced today that the company began full-scale mass production of its new 40V MXT Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor (MOSFET)1 optimized for the Electric Water Pumps (EWPs) and Electric Oil Pumps (EOPs) in electric vehicles (EVs).

This 40V MXT MOSFET (AMDUA040N070RH) comes in a Power Dual Flat No-lead (PDFN) 56 dual package to reduce the printed circuit board size by 50%, as compared to using two 40V single-packaged MOSFETs. The compact size provides great flexibility in system design and, as a result, AMDUA040N070RH is well-suited to EWPs, EOPs and even the power seat modules of EVs.

The low RDS(on)2 enabled by the PDFN56 package reduces conduction losses, which means applications can be controlled efficiently. In addition, AMDUA040N070RH is fully AEC - Q101 qualified for its performance and stability, because of the enhanced design of its core cells and terminations for automotive applications.

Omdia, a global market research firm, estimates that the Si MOSFET market for hybrid and EVs will grow 11% annually from 2023 to 2026.

"Since 2008 we have strengthened our technological capabilities in the power solutions area," said YJ Kim, CEO of Magnachip. "As a provider of high-performance MOSFETs, Magnachip will continue to deliver innovative solutions to serve the growing demand for eco-friendly applications."

1 MXT MOSFET (Magnachip eXtreme Trench MOSFET): Magnachip's cutting-edge product portfolio of trench MOSFETs, including low and medium voltage (12V to 200V) MOSFETs
2 RDS(on): On resistance, the resistance value between the drain and the source of MOSFETs during on-state operation

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip is a designer and manufacturer of analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, IoT, consumer, computing, industrial and automotive applications. The Company provides a broad range of standard products to customers worldwide. Magnachip, with more than 40 years of operating history, owns a portfolio of approximately 1,100 registered patents and pending applications, and has extensive engineering, design and manufacturing process expertise. For more information, please visit www.magnachip.com. Information on or accessible through Magnachip's website is not a part of, and is not incorporated into, this release.

CONTACTS:




United States (Investor Relations):

Yujia Zhai

The Blueshirt Group

Tel. +1-860-214-0809

[email protected]

USA media / industry analysts:

Mike Newsom

LouVan Communications, Inc.

Tel. +1-617-803-5385

mike.newsom[email protected]

Korea / Asia media:

Min A KIM

Senior manager of Public Relations

Tel. +82-2-6903-3211

[email protected]

SOURCE Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

WRITTEN BY

