Identiv's uTrust FIDO2 NFC+ Security Key Wins Multiple 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

60 minutes ago
Identiv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global digital security and identification leader in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its uTrust FIDO2 NFC+ Security Key recently won multiple 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, honoring companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation and leadership in information security. Identiv’s FIDO2 NFC+ Security Key won Gold in the Anti-Phishing and Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) categories and Silver in Best Passwordless Solution.

Identiv’s uTrust FIDO2 NFC+ Security Key replaces passwords with a secure, fast, scalable, cost-effective login solution, delivering strong multi-factor authentication (MFA) for individuals, government agencies or contractors, and businesses. All uTrust FIDO2 Security Keys are FIDO Alliance certified, assembled in the USA, rugged and affordably priced for all users. The cryptographic security model eliminates the risk of phishing, password theft, and replay attacks. The uTrust FIDO2 NFC+ Security Key is available as USB-A or USB-C and features near field communication (NFC) functionality for contactless use with mobile phones, iPads, tablets and laptops.

“We are proud to be recognized by the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards for our product and thought leadership within the cybersecurity industry,” said Dr. Manfred Mueller, COO and General Manager, Identity at Identiv. “Our best-in-class uTrust FIDO2 NFC+ Security Key is a robust MFA solution that works for all users across thousands of applications, devices and services. We leverage the deep technical expertise of our team to offer customers an effective and affordable way to strengthen their cybersecurity defense.”

“We congratulate Identiv for the recognition as Gold award winners in the Anti-Phishing and Multi-factor Authentication categories of the 2023 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards," said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 8th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. "All winners reflect the very best in innovation and excellence in defending against today's evolving cybersecurity threats."

For more information regarding Identiv’s uTrust+FIDO2+NFC%2B+Security+Keys, please contact Louis Modell at +1 203-668-0954 or [email protected].

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv’s platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol “INVE.” For more information, visit identiv.com.

