Ainos expands market for VELDONA® low-dose interferon treatment to animal care

Products expected to launch in Taiwan in Q3 2023

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos", or the "Company"), a diversified medtech company focused on the development of novel point-of-care testing, low-dose interferon therapeutics, and synthetic RNA-driven preventative medicine, today announced that it has signed a distribution agreement (the "Agreement") with Topmed International Biotech Co., Ltd. ("Topmed"), a Taiwanese biotech company. Under the Agreement, Topmed will be the exclusive distributor of pet supplements for cats and dogs based on Ainos' low-dose oral interferon-alpha ("IFNα") formulation, VELDONA®, in Taiwan. The supplement for cats aims to improve immunity and dental health, and the supplement for dogs aims to improve immunity and skin health.

Chun-Hsien Tsai, Ainos' Chairman of the Board, President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This distribution agreement represents an important milestone for Ainos as we continue to execute VELDONA®'s commercialization strategy and unlock the formulation's potential. Growing numbers of people are taking to pet ownership, especially of cats and dogs. In Taiwan, around one in four families have pets, and the number of house pets and dogs is now roughly three million. Owners always want the best for their pets, and they are increasingly turning to supplements as a way to keep their animals happy and healthy. Our VELDONA® pet supplements are manufactured by OEMs that are fully compliant with Taiwan's regulatory standards, giving owners peace of mind that they are purchasing safe and effective products for their pets. Looking ahead, we will build on our progress and momentum as we expand commercialization of our VELDONA® pet products on a global scale, leaving us better-positioned for sustainable business growth."

VELDONA® was tested in FCoV (feline coronavirus)-infected fcwf-4 (feline macrophage) system for potency and dose translation. According to the test report, the results showed good effectiveness, enabling Ainos to develop an effective and optimal dosage for animal use.

A report compiled by Research and Markets and published by Mordor Intelligence shows that the global pet dental health market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%, reaching US$9.98 billion by 2030. The dog market segment accounted for the largest revenue share at over 55.0%, and the cat market segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9%. It is also reported that the global canine atopic dermatitis (CAD) market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% to reach US$221.20 billion by 2027.

Feline chronic gingivostomatitis (FCGS) is a severe oral mucosal inflammatory disease afflicting cats, while CAD is an inflammatory skin disease found in dogs. Both of these diseases are common, difficult to diagnose, and have complex multifactorial etiologies, with complex causes including environmental factors, bacterial or viral infections, and aberrant host immune systems. Once infected, the host animal will display an inappropriate immune response which may require life-long medication to control.

Ainos' low-dose oral interferon-alpha ("IFNα") formulation, VELDONA®, exhibited systemic effects in mice, cats, dogs, rats, guinea pigs, horses, cattle, and swine, involving such indications as feed efficiency in swine and lethal virus infection. The Company's previous studies show significant efficacy treating cats and dogs. These in vivo studies indicate that VELDONA® can have a therapeutic or prophylactic effect at sites distal to the oral mucosa.

Interferons (IFNs) are cytokines that play important roles in reducing virus replication and modulating host immune system. Oromucosal administration of IFN has demonstrated retention in tissues proximal to lymphoid regions, including the posterior aspect of the nasal cavity, posterior aspect of the tongue, small intestine, and rectum. Previously, we conducted numerous human and animal trials using oral IFN to treat several diseases, including influenza, feline leukemia, inflammatory airway disease, and allergies. The maximum treatment duration was from one day to one year, and no drug-related adverse effects were observed in these clinical trials. Based on previous studies, we believe IFNs can effectively ameliorate the inflammation and show significant clinical improvement for inflammatory airway disease with low dose oromucosal administration. VELDONA® modulates systemic and mucosal immunity in the absence of serious adverse effects, first-pass effect, and proteolytic degradation associated with other administration routes.

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. is a diversified medtech company engaged in developing innovative medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for a broad range of disease indications. In addition to its proprietary therapeutics using low-dose non-injectable interferon, Ainos has also expanded its product portfolio to include Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) and COVID-19 POCTs. To learn more, visit: https://www.ainos.com.

About Topmed International Biotech Ltd.

Founded in 2012, Topmed International Biotech Ltd. is a pharmaceutical biotech company with a mission to provide integrated healthcare solutions covering prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and care. Topmed's business lines include pharmaceutical products, medical devices, nutrition, beauty, and cosmetics. Its customers include major public and private hospitals, clinics, and pharmacies. Its business partners are well-known pharmaceutical companies, including Roche Diagnostics, Panion & BF Biotech Inc, and Niang Jia. To learn more, visit: https://tibbiotech.com.

