NAPLES, Fla., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp., a global healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connect patients, physicians, and medical data, proudly announces that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted the company Patent No. 11,600,395 for its innovative "Secure Patient Access via Healthcare Service Provider Specific Wireless Access Point" technology.

The patented technology encompasses systems and methods for providing a healthcare service provider-specific wireless access point, or "HUB", that facilitates secure communication between patients, providers, and third-party services. When in range of the HUB (e.g., in a doctor's office waiting room), patient devices can connect to the healthcare service provider's (HSP) wireless access point. The access point can be configured to detect the presence of a patient device, obtain identifying information, and send the information to a server.

The server uses the obtained information to create or update a profile for the patient associated with their device. This profile can be updated with additional information derived from the patient's interaction with the network, provider input, or the patient updating their profile or inputting additional information. This innovative approach allows for streamlined communication and enhanced data security within the healthcare setting.

"We are thrilled to receive this patent, which represents a significant milestone for HealthLynked as we continue to develop cutting-edge solutions for the healthcare industry," said Dr. Michael Dent, HealthLynked's CEO. "Our team is dedicated to improving patient outcomes and creating a more patient-centric healthcare system, and this patent is a testament to our commitment to innovation."

The issuance of Patent No. 11,600,395 provides HealthLynked with a competitive advantage in the growing digital healthcare market, protecting its intellectual property and enabling the company to further refine and expand its offerings. As a result, HealthLynked is poised to make a lasting impact on the healthcare industry by offering patients and providers a more efficient, user-friendly experience and creating a more accessible and efficient healthcare system for all.

About HealthLynked

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements & Risk Factors

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, including as a result of any acquisitions, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by our management, and us are inherently uncertain. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements. Certain risks and uncertainties applicable to our operations and us are described in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we have made with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These reports are publicly available at www.sec.gov.

