Latest software version records 10,000+ cameras to a single cluster, achieves 99.9999% uptime, and reduces data center footprint by up to 80% with a unified compute and storage platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO), the leader in solutions for video and unstructured data, today introduced version 5.0 of the Unified Surveillance Platform (USP) software, a unified compute and storage platform for mission-critical video surveillance and analytics. This latest software version introduces patented video data reduction techniques to record thousands of video streams simultaneously at maximum uptime with fewer servers required, reducing risk of hardware failure and data center footprint by up to 80%.

USP 5.0 software also introduces:

A simplified user experience that makes it easy to manage the entire compute and storage infrastructure from a single console, no advanced IT skills required

that makes it easy to manage the entire compute and storage infrastructure from a single console, no advanced IT skills required A simpler, automated deployment model across a wider variety of hardware platforms, giving security integrators more flexibility for where and how they deploy the software

across a wider variety of hardware platforms, giving security integrators more flexibility for where and how they deploy the software Enhanced monitoring of all aspects of the system from a single, secure online portal

More Cameras, Higher Resolutions Put Pressure on Traditional Video Surveillance Infrastructures

Camera count, data resolution, and compliance requirements for how long video surveillance data must be retained are increasing and putting pressure on traditional video recording infrastructure, which is typically racks of network video recording servers (NVRs). This hardware-centric approach is more susceptible to downtime, data loss, and degraded performance, and is complex and costly to manage at scale.

The Unified Surveillance Platform solves these problems by replacing racks of inefficient NVR servers with a single unified compute and storage software platform for video recording and analytics. The software uses patented video data reduction techniques to record and store video data at the highest performance with the least amount of hardware required, allowing customers to host more than 10,000 cameras on one single system. USP's patented software approach to data protection and automatic failover across the entire cluster delivers the highest uptimes, practically eliminating data loss or downtime due to a failed component or NVR server.

USP has the added advantage of being able to run multiple physical security applications on one single unified infrastructure. A USP cluster can include compute and GPUs for running analytics and AI workloads, and flash or disk storage to meet the needs of any environment. With USP, customers can go from racks of NVRs to one simple system that is easier to manage, more cost effective and can keep up with the rapid growth of video data.

"USP 5.0 combines the best technology from our acquisition of Pivot3's video surveillance solutions with Quantum innovation," said Choon-Seng Tan, general manager, Video Surveillance Solutions for Quantum. "It is a modern, easy-to-manage platform for video surveillance storage, compute and graphics processing for video analytics, and can host other physical security applications. We have had dozens of clients replace racks of NVR servers with this platform and achieve massive savings in costs and data center footprint since they need less hardware to support thousands of cameras and fewer staff to manage."

The Unified Surveillance Platform debuted at ISC West last year and has since won numerous industry awards including a Platinum 'ASTORS' American Security Today Homeland Security award, a Gold Security Today Best New Product award, and a Gold Security Today GOVIES award. Hundreds of major global customers including government agencies, stadiums, amusement parks, universities and transportation systems already rely on Quantum for mission-critical video surveillance workloads that cannot tolerate the downtime and data loss associated with NVR servers.

Free Infrastructure Savings Assessment Available for a Limited Time

For a limited time, Quantum is offering free infrastructure assessments to any organization that is currently operating dozens or hundreds of NVRs to determine the costs savings of switching to a simple, unified compute and storage platform. To take advantage of this free assessment, sign up here or visit us at ISC West booth# 31061.

USP 5.0 is available now for select early-access customers and is planned to be generally available in the third calendar quarter of 2023.

About Quantum

Quantum technology, software, and services provide the solutions that today's organizations need to make video and other unstructured data smarter – so their data works for them and not the other way around. With over 40 years of innovation, Quantum's end-to-end platform is uniquely equipped to orchestrate, protect, and enrich data across its lifecycle, providing enhanced intelligence and actionable insights. Leading organizations in cloud services, entertainment, government, research, education, transportation, and enterprise IT trust Quantum to bring their data to life, because data makes life better, safer, and smarter. Quantum is listed on Nasdaq (QMCO). For more information visit www.quantum.com.

Quantum and the Quantum logo are registered trademarks of Quantum Corporation and its affiliates in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 ("Exchange Act"). These forward-looking statements are largely based on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends affecting our business. Such forward-looking statements include, in particular, statements about the anticipated benefits and features of the Quantum Unified Surveillance Platform software solution as well as our business prospects, changes and trends in our business and the markets in which we operate.

These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipates", "believes", "can", "could", "estimates", "expects", "forecasts", "intends", "may", "plans", "projects", "targets", "will", and similar expressions or variations of these terms and similar phrases. Additionally, statements concerning future matters and other statements regarding matters that are not historical are forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance and are subject to business, economic, and other risks and uncertainties, both known and unknown, that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, including without limitation, the following: the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, including potential disruptions to our supply chain, employees, operations, sales and overall market conditions; the competitive pressures we face; risks associated with executing our strategy; the distribution of our products and the delivery of our services effectively; the development and transition of new products and services and the enhancement of existing products and services to meet customer needs and respond to emerging technological trends; whether the market for the Quantum Unified Surveillance Platform Solution develops as anticipated and whether our products meet the developing needs of this market; and other risks that are described herein, including but not limited to the items discussed in "Risk Factors" in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on June 8, 2022 and our Form 10-Q filed on February 2, 2023. We do not intend to update or alter our forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Media Contact:

Sara Beth Fahey

Matter Communications

[email protected]

401.351.9507

