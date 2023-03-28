Capital Product Partners L.P. Announces New Time Charter for the M/V Akadimos

ATHENS, Greece, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Product Partners L.P. (the “Partnership”, “CPLP” or “we” / “us”) (

CPLP, Financial), an international owner of ocean going vessels, today announced that it has agreed a new time charter for the M/V Akadimos (115,534 dwt/9,288 TEU, container carrier built 2015, Daewoo-Mangalia Heavy Industries S.A., Romania) with a major liner company. The charter for the M/V Akadimos is expected to commence in the second quarter of 2023 in direct continuation of her present charter with a duration of approximately 24 months. The Partnership estimates that this charter may generate $34.4 million of gross revenue.

As a result of the above employment update, the Partnership’s charter coverage for the remainder of 2023 and 2024 has increased to 96%.

About Capital Product Partners L.P.
Capital Product Partners L.P. ( CPLP), a Marshall Islands master limited partnership, is an international owner of ocean-going vessels. CPLP currently owns 22 vessels, including seven latest generation LNG carriers, 11 Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels and one Capesize bulk carrier. This excludes one 13,312 TEU container vessel that CPLP has agreed to acquire and is expected to be delivered in the second quarter of 2023.

For more information about the Partnership, please visit: www.capitalpplp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
The statements in this press release that are not historical facts, including, among other things, the expected financial performance of CPLP’s business, are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the stated or forecasted results to be materially different from those anticipated. For a discussion of factors that could materially affect the outcome of forward-looking statements and other risks and uncertainties, see “Risk Factors” in CPLP’s annual report filed with the SEC on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed on April 27, 2022. Unless required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether because of future events, new information, a change in our views or expectations, to conform them to actual results or otherwise. We assume no responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We make no prediction or statement about the performance of our common units.

