PLAINVIEW, N.Y., March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veeco Instruments Inc. ( VECO) today released its latest Sustainability Report highlighting the company’s continued progress towards environmental, social, and governance (ESG) initiatives. This Sustainability Report, reflecting 2022 data, demonstrates our ongoing commitment to building, and improving on, the Company’s sustainability strategy.



“Even in the face of significant social and global economic challenges, we made great progress towards advancing our ESG initiatives,” said Bill Miller, Veeco’s Chief Executive Officer. “Looking back from where we started, we have made meaningful advances related to climate and renewable energy goals, product responsibility, data and transparency, diversity and inclusion, philanthropy and building a strong Company culture. I’m grateful to the global Veeco United team for their dedication to these efforts and we look forward to sharing our continuing progress on these important initiatives.”

Our 2023 Sustainability Report features, among other updates, details pertaining to our goals including baselines and the steps being taken to achieve them. A detailed account of the Company’s ongoing implementation of water reduction initiatives, a hazardous chemical management program, enhanced disclosures aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and year-over-year improvements in the rate of renewable energy procurement and emissions intensity are just a few of the developments that point to Veeco’s alignment with stakeholders and commitment to corporate responsibility.

Veeco’s 2023 Sustainability Report is available to view here.

About Veeco

Veeco ( VECO) is an innovative manufacturer of semiconductor process equipment. Our proven ion beam, laser annealing, lithography, MOCVD and single wafer etch & clean technologies play an integral role in the fabrication and packaging of advanced semiconductor devices. With equipment designed to optimize performance, yield and cost of ownership, Veeco holds leading technology positions in the markets we serve. To learn more about Veeco’s systems and service offerings, visit www.veeco.com.

To the extent that this news release discusses expectations or otherwise makes statements about the future, such statements are forward-looking and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. These factors include the risks discussed in the Business Description and Management's Discussion and Analysis sections of Veeco's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, current reports on Form 8-K and press releases. Veeco does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Veeco Contacts:

Investors: Anthony Pappone | (516) 500-8798 | [email protected]

Media: Kevin Long | (516) 714-3978 | [email protected]