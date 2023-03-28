HOUSTON, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ ( SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company"), a leader in the specialty property and casualty market, announced today it has entered the global agriculture market. The Company appointed James Tran, a seasoned global agriculture underwriting leader, as Senior Vice President, Global Agriculture, to spearhead its entry into this market.



With more than two decades of experience in global agriculture, Tran has held various leadership roles at Tokyo Marine Kiln, XL Catlin, and Catlin Group, most recently serving as the Managing Partner at Jasperian Consulting, Inc. Global Agriculture.

Skyward Specialty's CEO, Andrew Robinson, said, "We are fortunate to have James join us. His enviable underwriting performance over 20 years, and his personal brand, respect and recognition in this marketplace are undeniable. With James leading the way, we are confident in our ability to build a diversified and high-quality agriculture book of business."

“As climate change continues to impact agricultural production, farmers worldwide are increasingly seeking ways to protect their crops and livelihoods. Agriculture insurance protects farmers from financial losses and promotes sustainable agriculture practices,” Robinson further commented.

Skyward Specialty's global agriculture unit will initially offer secondary and reinsurance solutions for food and fiber crops, timber, livestock, bloodstock, aquaculture, and other renewable resources.

"Our goal is to manage changing agriculture risks effectively, especially those related to global climate change. We will support farmers worldwide in their efforts to sustain the food supply and renewable resources required to feed populations worldwide,” said Tran. “I am excited to join Skyward Specialty, a dynamic organization known for its culture of empowerment and its ability to deliver innovative approaches critical to meet its clients risk transfer needs."

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty ( SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

