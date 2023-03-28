Skyward Specialty Appoints Global Agriculture Expert James Tran to Spearhead Entry Into Market

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

HOUSTON, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc.™ ( SKWD) ("Skyward Specialty" or "the Company"), a leader in the specialty property and casualty market, announced today it has entered the global agriculture market. The Company appointed James Tran, a seasoned global agriculture underwriting leader, as Senior Vice President, Global Agriculture, to spearhead its entry into this market.

With more than two decades of experience in global agriculture, Tran has held various leadership roles at Tokyo Marine Kiln, XL Catlin, and Catlin Group, most recently serving as the Managing Partner at Jasperian Consulting, Inc. Global Agriculture.

Skyward Specialty's CEO, Andrew Robinson, said, "We are fortunate to have James join us. His enviable underwriting performance over 20 years, and his personal brand, respect and recognition in this marketplace are undeniable. With James leading the way, we are confident in our ability to build a diversified and high-quality agriculture book of business."

“As climate change continues to impact agricultural production, farmers worldwide are increasingly seeking ways to protect their crops and livelihoods. Agriculture insurance protects farmers from financial losses and promotes sustainable agriculture practices,” Robinson further commented.

Skyward Specialty's global agriculture unit will initially offer secondary and reinsurance solutions for food and fiber crops, timber, livestock, bloodstock, aquaculture, and other renewable resources.

"Our goal is to manage changing agriculture risks effectively, especially those related to global climate change. We will support farmers worldwide in their efforts to sustain the food supply and renewable resources required to feed populations worldwide,” said Tran. “I am excited to join Skyward Specialty, a dynamic organization known for its culture of empowerment and its ability to deliver innovative approaches critical to meet its clients risk transfer needs."

About Skyward Specialty

Skyward Specialty ( SKWD) is a rapidly growing and innovative specialty insurance company, delivering commercial property and casualty products and solutions on a non-admitted and admitted basis. The Company operates through eight underwriting divisions -- Accident & Health, Captives, Global Property, Industry Solutions, Professional Lines, Programs, Surety and Transactional E&S.

Skyward Specialty's subsidiary insurance companies consist of Houston Specialty Insurance Company, Imperium Insurance Company, Great Midwest Insurance Company, and Oklahoma Specialty Insurance Company. These insurance companies are rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. For more information about Skyward Specialty, its people, and its products, please visit skywardinsurance.com.

Media Contact
Haley Doughty
Skyward Specialty Insurance Group
713-935-4944
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5MTk5MSM1NDcyMjI4IzIyNDkyNTM=
Skyward-Specialty-Insurance-Gr.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.