Telstra has appointed Nitin Tikku as Vice President of Global Business Development for Telstra Americas, responsible for leading the company's strategic business development and growth initiatives across the region and beyond.

Tikku brings more than 20 years of experience to his new role, with a successful record of driving revenue growth, leading sales teams, managing strategic relationships and identifying high-potential new business opportunities.

“Nitin joins us at the right time, with organizations viewing network infrastructure as an essential means for delivering connectivity and enable enterprise transformation,” said Noah Drake, President and Managing Director, Telstra Americas. “His experience and leadership will help us build relationships will help us maximize new growth areas and drive innovation.”

Prior to joining Telstra, Tikku held technical and sales leadership roles where he successfully designed, secured and managed multi-million-dollar contracts with U.S. federal government agencies, global system integrators and Fortune 500 companies. Most recently, he held the position of Senior Director of Sales at AT&T, responsible for the business management and growth of one of AT&T’s largest customers, a global system integrator.

“Enterprises are reevaluating every aspect of their operations to identify new efficiencies and methods of offering customers and employees a world-class experience and, as a result, they require new connectivity and infrastructure options,” said Tikku. “Telstra is uniquely positioned to meet this constantly evolving demand with a diverse mix of technologies and products.

Tikku holds a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Drexel University, and a master’s degree in management of information technology from the University of Virginia.

About Telstra

Telstra is a leading telecommunications and technology company with a proudly Australian heritage and a longstanding, growing international business. We have been operating in the Americas for over 25 years and provide data and IP transit, internet connectivity, network application services such as unified communications and cloud, and managed services to more than 500 businesses in 160 cities in the region. Our products and services are supported by one of the largest fiber optic submarine cable systems reaching Asia-Pacific and beyond, with licenses in Asia, Europe and the Americas, and access to more than 2,000 points-of-presence around the world. Through our unparalleled network reach and reliability as well as market-leading+customer+service+and+expertise, we connect businesses in the Americas to some of the world’s fastest growing economies, including China, Southeast Asia, North Asia, and Australia. For more information, please visit www.telstra.com%2Famericas.

