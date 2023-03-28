Perficient%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), the leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it has been recognized as the Adobe 2023 Digital Experience Emerging Partner of the Year for the Americas region. Adobe%26rsquo%3Bs+Digital+Experience+partner+awards honor companies that have made leading contributions to Adobe’s business and have had a significant impact on customer success. Partners were recognized during Partner Day at Adobe Summit.

Perficient Named 2023 Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year, Americas (Photo: Business Wire)

Perficient was recognized with this award in part for its record bookings in 2022 and for leading digital transformation for several of Adobe’s top customers in FY22. The award also recognizes Perficient for hosting the Women+in+Digital+Breakfast, the longest running women’s-only event at Adobe Summit. Taking place Tuesday, March 21, at 7 a.m. PT, the annual event features a panel of women leaders and facilitates discussion about professional growth, empowerment, and digital innovation.

“Perficient is proud to be recognized with this distinguished award from Adobe,” said Ed Hoffman, vice president, Perficient. “This award is a testament to partnership growth and commitment, as well as the deep expertise of our entire Adobe practice. True transformation begins and ends with a personalized and engaging digital experience at every touch point, and we are focused on building and delivering Adobe-centric offerings that connect brands with their customers. We are appreciative of this recognition and will continue to build and grow our partnership with Adobe and our customers.”

An Adobe Platinum Partner, Perficient provides end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions on Adobe Experience Cloud that tackle the ever-changing and increasingly complex challenges businesses face. With more than 20 years of experience and six Adobe specializations, Perficient combines the strategic imagination of an agency with a deep level of Adobe expertise and technical acumen to deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“This award is a significant recognition for Adobe partners, and it represents the exceptional achievement Perficient has made as an Adobe partner,” said Tony Sanders, Senior Director, Global Solution Partners and Americas Partner Sales, Adobe. “Perficient has established itself as a leader in delivering end-to-end digital experience solutions by leveraging the full power of the Adobe Experience Cloud. We look forward to continuing our partnership in 2023 and beyond.”

About Perficient

Perficient is the leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

