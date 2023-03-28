USLG to Showcase Futuro Houses at Cleveland Home & Remodeling Expo

March 21, 2023
EUCLID, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 21, 2023 / US Lighting Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:USLG) ("USLG" or the "Company"), an innovative composite technology provider, today announced that, following the success of its Cortes Campers, it will showcase its next cutting-edge brand - Futuro Houses - at the upcoming Cleveland Home & Remodeling Expo, which runs from March 24-26. As previously announced, the Company's initial full-scale prototype is complete, and it will be on display at the event. Management will be available to answer questions and take orders from dealers, distributors, and interested parties.futuro-houses-cover-2023.png

"We are excited to be exhibiting our first Futuro House at the upcoming Cleveland Home & Remodeling Expo, where we believe its unique, innovative design will attract dealers and buyers from across North America," said Anthony Corpora, CEO and President of the USLG. "Just like with our campers, we use fiberglass composites for our homes, allowing for modular off-grid as well as conventional housing markets. Using fiberglass makes for an extremely energy efficient and very strong dwelling that sits on a metal powder coated frame base, which is completely customizable. In addition, we are in the process of joining the Modular Builders Institute to facilitate the financing, zoning management, and building code applications where the homes are installed. We believe Futuro Houses are truly the next evolution in home ownership."

Mr. Corpora has been interviewed by Cleveland News 5 (an ABC affiliate), and the segment is expected to be aired just before the expo begins. Additional information on the show, including Futuro Houses, can be found online at https://www.ixcenter.com/exhibition/cleveland-home-remodeling-show/ or at https://issuu.com/greatlakespublishing/docs/clevelandhomeandremodelingexpo2023.

Futuro Houses basic shell kit features 600 square feet of space, making it perfect for off-grid applications, conventional living, businesses, kiosks, and rental opportunities. The units are designed to be environmentally friendly with energy efficiency in mind; buyers can select from a variety of options for water generation and collection, waste management, electrical, heating and cooling. The Company is in the initial stages of developing a dealer network as well as marketing direct to the consumer. Basic shell kit is ready for delivery now.

About USLG
US Lighting Group (OTC PINK:USLG) has three subsidiaries which design and market various products: Cortes Campers, LLC, for molded fiberglass travel trailers and campers; Futuro Houses, LLC, for fiberglass houses; Fusion X Marine, LLC, for high-performance boats; and one subsidiary, Mig Marine Corp., which manufacturers composite products. The Company and its subsidiaries have manufacturing and R&D facilities in Cleveland, Ohio. For additional information: www.uslightinggroup.com

About Futuro Houses LLC
Futuro HousesTM is an innovative designer and marketer of state-of-the-art molded fiberglass houses, employing the highest quality marine materials to create lighter, stronger, and more durable houses for off-grid, residential, and businesses. For additional information: www.futurohouses.com

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release, including, but not limited to, reference to distribution, demand, orders, sales goals, profitability, design effects, growth of the production and industries, may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. Statements included in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the words: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, and similar expressions or which by their nature refer to future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these statements.

Investor Relations Contact:
Chris Witty
646-438-9385
[email protected]

