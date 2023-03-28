CALDWELL, Ohio, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caldwell Exempted Village School District (CEVSD) is currently offering classroom items from one of its former schools on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets. Bids for these assets are being accepted immediately.



Over the last year, the CEVSD has made improvements to enhance parts of the campus for students. Built in 1921, the older school section of the campus will be demolished later this year as part of the district’s improvement project. The demolition presents the district with a unique opportunity to earn additional funds by selling the assets of the school as surplus.

Some highlights of the sale include:

“The Caldwell Schools are near and dear to the heart of so many people around the county, we just want to be able to allow the community to have their own piece of it,” says Greg Gifford, superintendent for Caldwell Exempted Village School District.

To bid on auctions from Caldwell Exempted Village School District, all interested parties must first create an account and complete the free registration form at GovDeals.com/Register.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services ( LQDT, Financial), one of the most experienced and trusted companies supporting millions of customers in the circular economy across the globe.