Emily Chang Joins as CEO of Wunderman Thompson's West Coast Region

30 minutes ago
NEW YORK, March 21, 2023

Former McCann Worldgroup and brand-side marketer will oversee unified client portfolios and strengthen the agency's position in California, Portland, and Seattle

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wunderman Thompson North America CEO Audrey Melofchik has appointed Emily Chang to lead its West Coast offices, including LA, Seattle, and the Swift boutique agency in Portland. This move will maximize the creative, data, and technology agency's position as one of the few large agencies on the West Coast backed with end-to-end capabilities.

"Emily is a powerhouse leader. She has tremendous vision, unparalleled energy, a pulse on culture, and a gigantic heart," said Audrey. She will bring our people together to deliver inspiring brand stories along with deep specialty expertise across the marketing ecosystem, so marketers have a partner to demonstrate real growth."

Emily will oversee the region’s growing client portfolio, which includes technology companies Microsoft, T-Mobile, Qualcomm, Venmo, and Snap, as well as major automotive brands and DTC companies. She will leverage Swift’s creative and social media expertise, which has garnered industry accolades for its work for Dove’s As Early As Five and attracts category-disrupting brands. In addition, Emily will enhance Wunderman Thompson’s “Creative Bravery and “In it together” culture as part of her plan for West Coast agency operations.

Prior to returning home to Los Angeles, Emily spent nearly a decade in APAC, most recently as CEO of McCann Worldgroup, China, across four agencies located in three offices. In the last three years, she restructured the leadership team and developed new strategic and digital capabilities to grow revenue +40% within the first 18 months and deliver record high margins. During this period, her focus on creating a sense of belonging also dramatically improved employee satisfaction while reducing turnover by over 10%.

“Wunderman Thompson has creative as the heart, data as the brain and technology as the hands that make them the gold standard of integration,” said Emily. “As a competitor, I’ve watched Wunderman Thompson build its reputation as the authority on inspiration and look forward to tapping into this insight and adding inspiration of my own when it comes to our clients and culture.”

About Wunderman Thompson
For more information, please visit us at www.wundermanthompson.com   

favicon.png?sn=NY48358&sd=2023-03-21 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/emily-chang-joins-as-ceo-of-wunderman-thompsons-west-coast-region-301777935.html

SOURCE Wunderman Thompson

