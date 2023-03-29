According to Gartner, 80% of B2B sales interactions between suppliers and buyers will occur in digital channels by 2025. That’s why, today, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), a leading digital engagement platform that drives pipeline and revenue growth, and LeapPoint, a leading digital advisory firm, have announced a partnership to help enterprises successfully develop and execute a digital-first go-to-market strategy, powered by ON24 and Adobe Experience Cloud technologies.

“We believe we’re only at the beginning of digital transformation for sales and marketing, and there’s still a significant opportunity for enterprises to tap into all the first-party data that digital engagement provides,” says Callan Young, CMO, ON24. “By combining our differentiated platform with LeapPoint’s deep domain expertise, we’ll further our shared goal of helping enterprises unify engagement data across every digital experience and use that intelligence to unlock actionable insights and fuel cost-efficient revenue and pipeline growth.”

ON24 will build on its industry-leading+integration with Adobe Marketo by adding support and services to implement Adobe integrations, furthering customer adoption and success. The company will showcase its joint offerings with LeapPoint at Adobe+Summit, demonstrating how enterprises can use data-driven insights from ON24 to improve the efficiency and impact of their sales and marketing operations, including the ability to:

Build targeted promotional campaigns to increase reach and drive demand

Create, scale and deliver personalized webinar and content experiences to deepen prospect engagement

Automate and manage the publishing of webinar and multimedia content to save time and resources

Generate and capture prospect digital behavior, business interests and buying intent to enrich prospect insights

Optimize lead scoring, database segmentation and lead nurture to qualify and prioritize leads

Provide real-time prospect intelligence and accelerate lead hand-off to sales to boost pipeline conversion rates

“In today’s ever evolving digital landscape, it’s critical for enterprises to innovate their processes and technologies to continue improving the entire digital buying journey,” says Nicholas DeBenedetto, CEO, LeapPoint. “ON24 facilitates better digital engagement and insights across the customer lifecycle. Together, we’ll enable sales and marketing organizations to harness the power of digital engagement and maximize ROI.”

Meet ON24 and LeapPoint at the Adobe Summit by visiting Booth 1144D and Booth 913, respectively. To learn more about the ON24 Partner Network, visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.on24.com%2Fpartners-network%2F

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to re-imagine how companies engage, understand and build relationships with their audience in a digital world. Through our leading sales and marketing platform for digital engagement, businesses use our portfolio of webinar, virtual event and content experiences to drive engagement and generate first-party data, delivering revenue growth across the enterprise – from demand generation to customer success to partner enablement.

ON24 powers digital engagement for industry-leading customers worldwide, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 6 largest US banks, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies, and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial manufacturers, enabling organizations to reach millions of professionals a month for billions of engagement minutes per year with all the first-party data being captured, generated and integrated from one place. ON24 is headquartered in San Francisco with global offices in North America, EMEA, and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

About LeapPoint

LeapPoint is a digital advisory firm focused on helping organizations connect their people, processes, and technology to improve orchestration across the entire marketing lifecycle. As an Adobe Gold Solution partner, LeapPoint consultants have delivered more than 300,000 hours of technology implementations and integrations and actively support dozens of Fortune 100 clients. www.leappoint.com.

