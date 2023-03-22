Secureworks Reduces Cyber Risk and Bolsters Cyber Resiliency With Launch Of Security Posture Dashboard

6 minutes ago
ATLANTA, March 22, 2023

Companies can continually evaluate and strengthen their security posture relative to their industry peers

ATLANTA, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced the launch of its Taegis™ Security Posture Dashboard. Using the 600 billion security events Taegis analyzes daily, the Dashboard empowers customers to understand their cybersecurity posture and how resilient they would be in the face of a cyberattack. These powerful insights provide benchmarking data for customers with industry peers, as well as across market verticals, to strengthen cyber defenses, decrease the risk of attack, and drive actions that close the cyber readiness gap.

Customers of all sizes struggle to understand the best way to align their cybersecurity spending with business objectives or how to report to their boards on risk, priorities, and investments. This leads to misalignment of business risk and company objectives as well as wasted security budgets. To overcome these challenges, the Security Posture Dashboard uses anonymized data from more than 1,600 Taegis customers to provide clear visibility into cyber risk postures relative to peers. Companies can build data-driven, long-term security strategies that evolve with business needs and bolster cyber defenses by optimizing cybersecurity spending and ROI.

"As cyberattacks increase and we see more regulation around the globe, companies cannot afford a 'check the box' approach to cybersecurity. Executive boards want to know what their exposure is, where the risks lie, what steps are being taken to advance cyber defenses and how they're keeping pace with their industry," said Steve Fulton, President, Customer Success, Secureworks.

"Our customers strive to be market leaders. Using proprietary industry risk benchmarks to inform data-driven conversations and decisions about managing cyber risks, they can ensure their cyber postures are consistently on upward trajectories – keeping their businesses and missions safer," said Fulton.

The Secureworks Security Posture Dashboard enables businesses to understand their cyber readiness and gaps within their cyber defenses by providing insights across the following areas:

  • Event pipeline – A snapshot of how ingested security events are being triaged and handled
  • Alerts per Endpoint – Gauge environmental activity and see how alerts compare to the industry
  • Investigation response – Assess how rapid and impactful their investigations are
  • Sensor coverage – Quickly identify where device health may need review
  • Confirmed security threats – Understand if more or fewer incidents are being experienced compared to industry peers
  • Taegis detection updates – Stay on top of countermeasures that are being deployed to protect the organization

The Dashboard contains metrics that compare the current date range to the previous date range of the same size. For example, if seven days is selected, the data will show the percentage difference for the last seven days versus the previous seven days. These metrics facilitate an organization's ongoing progress. Industry comparisons are enabled by anonymized data from across the Taegis XDR customer base, including MDR customers using Taegis ManagedXDR.

"The threat landscape is constantly evolving, and keeping ahead of the adversary requires constant vigilance. The ability to prioritize and align investments to counter the biggest risks and vulnerabilities, and then report on progress made to the board, is invaluable," Fulton concluded.

The Security Posture Dashboard is available now and is free to all Taegis customers and partners, including MDR customers using Taegis ManagedXDR.

About Secureworks
Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that secures human progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

