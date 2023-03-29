East West Bank Announces Sponsorship of World's No. 1 Women's Amateur Golfer and 2022 NCAA Championship Winner Rose Zhang

East West Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: EWBC), parent company of East+West+Bank, the financial bridge between the United States and Asia, today announced its NIL sponsorship of the #1 ranked women’s amateur golfer Rose Zhang. This sponsorship marks the latest in the bank’s history of supporting Asian American athletes, which previously included work with notable sports celebrities such as elite Olympian Michelle Kwan.

Zhang, a Southern California native, is a current member of the Stanford University Women’s Golf Team, where she has already tied the school record for most wins in program history, collecting nine victories in her first sixteen events. At just 19 years old, Zhang’s impressive list of achievements includes winning the 2022 NCAA Division I Individual and Team Championship, the 2021 U.S. Girls’ Junior, and the 2020 U.S. Women’s Amateur. Rose is a three-time winner of the McCormack Medal as the top ranked amateur in the world, was named the 2022 ANNIKA Award winner as the best player in college golf, and was also the AJGA Rolex Player of the Year in both 2020 and 2021.

“We are thrilled to have Rose Zhang, a world-class amateur athlete at the top of her game, join the roster of distinguished women athletes sponsored by East West Bank,” said East West Bank Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Dominic+Ng. “Rose fully embodies what it means to reach further and serve as an inspiration for the next generation, and we look forward to supporting and celebrating her accomplishments both on and off the golf course.”

Since its founding in 1973, East West Bank has served as the financial and cultural bridge between East and West, empowering its customers to reach further and achieve their goals.

“Knowing I have the support of Dominic and the East West Bank team as a student-athlete competing against the best college players in the world is incredible,” added Zhang. “I’m proud to represent the Asian American community within California and beyond; being sponsored by East West Bank, a company that is a pillar in the community, is an honor.”

Zhang will be playing in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur from March 29-April 1, 2023.

About East West Bank

East West Bank, the largest independent bank headquartered in Southern California, provides financial services that help customers reach further and connect to new opportunities. East West operates over 120 locations in the United States and Asia. The Bank’s markets in the United States include California, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas, and Washington. For more information on East West, visit www.eastwestbank.com.

