The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29 placed among the fastest growing middle market companies in Massachusetts by the Boston Business Journal (BBJ) in its 2023 Middle Market Leaders ranking. With total revenues of $832.5 million for Fiscal 2022, RMR ranked 28th among middle market companies in Massachusetts.

This is the third time that RMR appears on the BBJ’s Middle Market Leaders list, which ranks publicly traded and private companies in the Boston region with revenues of between $25 million and $1 billion over a three-year period.

Adam+Portnoy%2C+President+%26amp%3B+Chief+Executive+Officer, made the following statement:

“We are proud to be named one of the fastest growing companies in Massachusetts again. Our continued efforts on behalf of our clients have contributed to RMR’s steady growth over the past three years. This recognition from the Boston Business Journal underscores our position as a leading alternative asset manager with a nationwide platform.”

RMR’s recognition follows a series of awards for the company and its clients. Most recently in 2022, RMR was named a Top Place to Work by the Boston Globe for the third year in a row. RMR and Office+Properties+Income+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+OPI%29 were named ENERGY STAR® Partners of the Year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. OPI and Diversified+Healthcare+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+DHC%29 were recognized as Gold Level Green Lease Leaders by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Better Buildings Alliance and the Institute for Market Transformation. RMR’s Retail Real Estate Services team was named to GlobeSt.+Real+Estate+Forum+Retail+Influencers list.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group is a leading U.S. alternative asset management company, unique for its focus on commercial real estate (CRE) and related businesses. RMR’s vertical integration is supported by approximately 600 real estate professionals in more than 30 offices nationwide who manage over $37 billion in assets under management and leverage more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating CRE. RMR benefits from a scalable platform, a deep and experienced management team and a diversity of direct real estate strategies across its clients. RMR is headquartered in Newton, MA and was founded in 1986. For more information, please visit www.rmrgroup.com.

