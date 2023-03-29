PRINCETON, N.J., March 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CytoSorbents Corporation ( CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using blood purification, announced its scientific program for the 42nd International Symposium on Intensive Care & Emergency Medicine ( ISICEM 2023 ) Congress being held this week in Brussels, Belgium. Importantly, new data from some of the latest studies will be presented on Thursday, March 23, 2023, during a live streamed symposium entitled “Hemoadsorption with CytoSorb® – New evidence from current studies” from 12:30-1:30 PM CET (7:30-8:30AM EDT).



Symposium Chairs:

Prof. Lui Forni (Surrey, UK) and Prof. Can Ince (Rotterdam, The Netherlands)

Topics:

Can hemoadsorption attenuate circulating cytokines during systemic inflammation?

Prof. Peter Pickkers (Radboud University Nijmegen, The Netherlands) will focus on the ability of CytoSorb to reduce circulating cytokines during systemic inflammation in a robust controlled human study. The excessive production of cytokines, or cytokine storm, is common in critical illnesses and can trigger potentially life-threatening complications such as shock (a precipitous and dangerous drop in blood pressure) and lung failure in a host of deadly conditions treated in the intensive care unit, including sepsis

Is hemoadsorption able to prevent endothelial damage?

Prof. Zsolt Molnar (Semmelweiss University, Budapest, Hungary and CytoSorbents Europe) will summarize the growing body of pre-clinical and clinical data supporting the use of CytoSorb to prevent endothelial damage to blood vessels, one of the main factors leading to failure of the vascular system and capillary leak syndrome – direct causes of shock, acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and tissue edema

Impact of CytoSorb on hemodynamics in patients with septic shock

Dr. Gabriella Bottari (Bambino Gesù Children’s Hospital, Rome, Italy) will present data from the latest retrospective observational study from 7 pediatric intensive care units in Italy, highlighting the positive impact of CytoSorb in managing septic shock in pediatric patients

Dr. Christian Steiner, Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing of CytoSorbents stated, “ISICEM - the biggest scientific and clinical conference on Intensive Care Medicine outside the United States - is an excellent opportunity to unveil the latest research results on CytoSorb. CytoSorb is being increasingly used as a ‘go-to’ therapy option for critically ill patients suffering from a broad range of life-threatening illnesses, especially septic shock. Treating physicians and health care professionals around the world have directly experienced the beneficial impact of our therapy on their patients. With the important new data to be presented at our symposia, we now add to the significant body of evidence that helps to explain how our CytoSorb therapy works, underscoring the multiple mechanisms of action through which it has its biological and physiological effects. The contribution of CytoSorb in helping to effectively stabilize and manage critically ill patients is becoming clearer, particularly when patient selection, timing, and dosing are appropriate. We are grateful to the many international clinicians and scientists who have relentlessly contributed to the development of this therapy, and we are proud to have a role in helping to save patient lives.”

Dr. Phillip Chan, Chief Executive Officer of CytoSorbents added, “We are pleased to actively participate in the ISICEM scientific congress, one of the most important critical care medicine conferences in the world. In addition to the above topics, there will be a number of exciting posters covering CytoSorb therapy in post-cardiac arrest syndrome, Eliquis® (apixaban, Pfizer, BMS) clearance, and others to round out the overall scientific program. We are excited to reconnect with key opinion leaders, customers, and partners from the global medical community to share our latest experiences and clinical studies with them. We encourage attendees to visit our exhibit booth and that of our global marketing partner, Fresenius Medical Care, where CytoSorb is on display on their blood purification machines. We look forward to your virtual or in-person participation at our educational symposium tomorrow. Please follow our activities on Facebook and Twitter .”

About CytoSorbents Corporation ( CTSO)

CytoSorbents Corporation is a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and in cardiac surgery through blood purification. Its lead product, CytoSorb® , is approved in the European Union and distributed in 75 countries worldwide. It is an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber that reduces "cytokine storm" or "cytokine release syndrome" in common critical illnesses that can lead to massive inflammation, organ failure and patient death. In these diseases, the risk of death can be extremely high, and there are few, if any, effective treatments. CytoSorb is also used during and after cardiothoracic surgery to remove antithrombotic drugs and inflammatory mediators that can lead to postoperative complications, including severe bleeding and multiple organ failure. At the end of 2022, more than 195,000 CytoSorb devices have been used cumulatively. CytoSorb was originally launched in the European Union under CE mark as the first cytokine adsorber. Additional CE mark extensions were granted for bilirubin and myoglobin removal in clinical conditions such as liver disease and trauma, respectively, and for ticagrelor and rivaroxaban removal in cardiothoracic surgery procedures. CytoSorb has also received FDA Emergency Use Authorization in the United States for use in adult critically ill COVID-19 patients with impending or confirmed respiratory failure. The DrugSorb™-ATR antithrombotic removal system, based on the same polymer technology as CytoSorb, also received two FDA Breakthrough Device Designations , one for the removal of ticagrelor and another for the removal of the direct oral anticoagulants (DOAC) apixaban and rivaroxaban in a cardiopulmonary bypass circuit during urgent cardiothoracic procedures. The Company is currently conducting the FDA-approved, randomized, controlled STAR-T (Safe and Timely Antithrombotic Removal-Ticagrelor) study of 120 patients at approximately 30 centers in U.S. and Canada to evaluate whether intraoperative use of DrugSorb-ATR can reduce the perioperative risk of bleeding in patients receiving ticagrelor and undergoing cardiothoracic surgery. This pivotal study is intended to support U.S. FDA and Health Canada marketing approval for DrugSorb-ATR in this application.

CytoSorbents’ purification technologies are based on biocompatible, highly porous polymer beads that can actively remove toxic substances from blood and other bodily fluids by pore capture and surface adsorption. Its technologies have received non-dilutive grant, contract, and other funding of approximately $48 million from DARPA, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), the U.S. Army, the U.S. Air Force, U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM), Air Force Material Command (USAF/AFMC), and others. The Company has numerous marketed products and products under development based upon this unique blood purification technology protected by many issued U.S. and international patents and registered trademarks, and multiple patent applications pending, including ECOS-300CY®, CytoSorb-XL™, HemoDefend-RBC™, HemoDefend-BGA™, VetResQ®, K+ontrol™, DrugSorb™, DrugSorb™-ATR, ContrastSorb, and others. For more information, please visit the Company’s websites at www.cytosorbents.com and www.cytosorb.com or follow us on Facebook and Twitter .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, future targets and outlooks for our business, , statements about potential exposures resulting from our cash positions, representations and contentions, and are not historical facts and typically are identified by use of terms such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “continue” and similar words, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. You should be aware that the forward-looking statements in this press release represent management’s current judgment and expectations, but our actual results, events and performance could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, the risks discussed in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 9, 2023, as updated by the risks reported in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and in the press releases and other communications to shareholders issued by us from time to time which attempt to advise interested parties of the risks and factors which may affect our business. We caution you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required under the Federal securities laws.

Please Click to Follow Us on Facebook and Twitter

U.S. Company Contact:

Kathleen Bloch, CFO

305 College Road East

Princeton, NJ 08540

+1 (732) 398-5429

[email protected]

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ffb8c2ea-0202-4a77-9b5c-8370df1f6b15