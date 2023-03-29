CIBC Innovation Banking announced today that it has provided $40 million in growth capital financing to Viz.ai to expand the San Francisco-based company’s AI-powered care coordination platform and fuel its expansion, including potential acquisitions.

Viz.ai is a leader in using artificial intelligence to expedite disease detection, inform critical care decisions and help improve patient care. The Viz.ai AI-powered platform helps connect and activate entire care teams, including radiologists, emergency physicians, and specialists to optimize care pathways and increase patient access to life-saving treatments.

“Today, Viz.ai serves a patient every 21 seconds across more than 1,300 hospitals. With CIBC Innovation Banking’s investment, we will evaluate strategic acquisition opportunities and reach and impact even more patients by expanding our end-to-end platform into new disease areas,” said Lisa Garland, VP of Finance, Viz.ai.

"We are delighted to support Viz.ai through its rapid growth,” said Jeff Chapman, Head of North American Life Science and Healthcare, CIBC Innovation Banking. “The company’s transformation of disease detection and workflow optimization for healthcare systems has propelled them to become a leader in the industry. CIBC Innovation Banking is proud to be involved in Viz.ai’s exciting journey ahead."

Viz.ai is also backed by venture capital investors including Insight Partners, Tiger Global, Kleiner Perkins, Google Ventures, Scale Venture Partners, and Greenoaks Capital Partners.

About CIBC Innovation Banking

CIBC+Innovation+Banking delivers strategic advice, cash management and funding to innovation companies across North America, the UK, and select European countries at each stage of their business cycle, from start up to IPO and beyond. With offices in Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Denver, Durham, London, Menlo Park, Montreal, New York, Reston, Seattle, Toronto and Vancouver, the team has extensive experience and a strong, collaborative approach that extends across CIBC’s commercial banking, private banking, wealth management and capital markets businesses.

About Viz.ai, Inc.

Viz.ai is the pioneer in the use of AI algorithms and machine learning to increase the speed of diagnosis and care, covering more than 220 million lives across 1,300+ hospitals and health systems in the U.S. and Europe. The AI-powered Viz Platform is an intelligent care coordination solution that identifies more patients, informs critical decisions at the point of care, and optimizes care pathways and helps improve outcomes. Backed by clinical evidence, the Viz Platform delivers significant value to patients, providers, and pharmaceutical and medical device companies. For more information visit viz.ai.

