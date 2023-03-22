Standard Motor Products Releases Over 100 New Part Numbers

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023

NEW YORK, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) has introduced 110 new part numbers in its March new number announcement. Included in the release is new coverage for 56 product categories, and 29 part numbers for 2022 and 2023 model-year vehicles.

SMP_March_NNA.jpg

This latest announcement also sees expansion in several key Powertrain-Neutral categories.

Standard® continues its strategic expansion of Collision Repair and ADAS Programs. Active Grille Shutter Actuators are now available for the 2022-21 Ford F-150. New Park Assist Cameras offer additional coverage for 2.9 million vehicles, including the 2022-21 Ford Bronco Sport, while Park Assist Sensors are now available for the 2022-21 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

SMP is continuing to increase coverage for hybrid vehicles across multiple categories. A vacuum pump for Lexus Hybrids is now available, as is an Ambient Light Sensor for Lexus and Toyota Hybrids. Temperature Control products for popular hybrid vehicles are also available, including a Cooling Fan Assembly for the 2022-17 Nissan Rogue Hybrid and Hose Assemblies for the 2022-17 Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid.

This latest announcement also sees expansion in several key Powertrain-Neutral categories. Power window switches are available for 1.2 million vehicles including the 2022-18 Ford Ranger. Another 2 million vehicles will be covered with the latest release of Power Door Look Actuators. Other new Powertrain-Neutral releases include ABS Speed Sensors, TPMS Sensors, Neutral Safety Switches and Vehicle Speed Sensors.

Jack Ramsey, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, SMP, stated, "We are pleased to release these new numbers to our trusted distribution partners. This release covers import and domestic vehicles with ICE and hybrid powertrains, and also includes many aftermarket exclusive parts, helping our distribution partners to capture additional business."

Standard® is also adding to its line of new Oil Filter Housing Assemblies. The latest application fits 2022-19 Chrysler, Dodge, RAM and Jeep vehicles. Standard® Oil Filter Housings come preassembled from the factory and include a new oil cooler, oil temperature sensor, oil pressure sensor, gaskets and new mounting hardware.

Four Seasons®, SMP's Temperature Control Division, has added 40 new part numbers to its product line, with 26 Hose Assemblies adding coverage for 3.8 million import and domestic vehicles. New Compressors have been added for popular vehicles like the 2022-20 Ford F-250 and 2022-21 Ford F-150. Four Seasons® has also introduced Cooling Fan Assemblies, Blower Motors, and Heater Cores.

All new applications are listed in the catalogs found at StandardBrand.com and 4S.com, and in electronic catalog providers.

About SMP

With over 100 years in business, Standard Motor Products, Inc. is a leading independent manufacturer and distributor of premium automotive replacement parts utilized in the maintenance, repair and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. In addition, SMP continues to increase its supplier capabilities with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across multiple industries such as agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment. SMP sells its products primarily to automotive aftermarket retailers, program distribution groups, warehouse distributors, original equipment manufacturers and original equipment service part operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, Mexico and other Latin American countries. For more information, download the SMP Parts App or visit SMPcorp.com.

SMP_Logo.jpg

Standard_Motor_Products_Inc___Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NY49486&sd=2023-03-22 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/standard-motor-products-releases-over-100-new-part-numbers-301778730.html

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY49486&Transmission_Id=202303221046PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY49486&DateId=20230322
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.