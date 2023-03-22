PR Newswire

All Entertainment Media Group, Inc. has officially signed Rushia Brown as a host for its podcasting division, PODS.

MOUNT KISCO, N.Y., March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- All Entertainment Media Group, Inc. (AEMG) has today announced that WNBA great, Rushia Brown, will be joining the company's podcasting arm, PODS.

All Entertainment Media Group recently made headlines for its planned acquisition by All For One Media Corp. (OTC-PINK: AFOM) ("All For One Media", "AFOM"), and a recent third-party valuation of $29 million after just 18 months in business. The company's PODS division focuses on giving athletes and entertainers a collaborative space to make their voices heard, while simultaneously providing tools and resources to build their brands. In under two years of operations, PODS was ranked in the top 3% of global podcasts out of over 3 million.

"Rushia is an amazing addition to a growing portfolio of incredible talent," explained Brian Lukow, founder and CEO of AFOM. "Her unique background in sports and entrepreneurship gives her tremendous insights and ensures she brings a lot of value to our audience."

Jeff Burton, CEO of AEMG, also commented. "Rushia Brown was central to forming the WNBA and its subsequent success. She's also founded numerous successful businesses and continually supports others in reaching their dreams, both athletically and career-wise. Those qualities are exactly what AEMG strives to embody."

Rushia Brown was born in South Carolina but has played basketball in six different countries. She helped jumpstart the WNBA and played for the Cleveland Rockers for six years, before joining the Charlotte Sting for her final year and then playing internationally in Spain, France, Italy, Greece, and Korea. Her immersion in different cultures provided her with the unique perspective necessary for life after sports.

After a remarkable sports career, Rushia decided to pursue another passion – business. She earned an MBA from George Washington University before going on to found multiple successful companies, including the Women's Professional Basketball Alumnae, ServCom, Hearts & Hands Catering, and Young Black Magazine. She served as a WNBA executive for five years, as well, during which time she helped relocate the San Antonio Silver Stars to Las Vegas, served as the Player Programs & Franchise Development Manager for the Las Vegas Aces, and as the Director of Community Relations and Youth Sports for the Los Angeles Sparks.

In addition to her business development and involvement with the WNBA, Rushia is passionate about catalyzing change for aspiring entrepreneurs and athletes and works tirelessly to advocate and educate.

"Joining PODS and the AEMG family just seems like the next logical step," Rushia explained. "It allows me to do what I love – helping athletes and business owners get their careers off the ground and providing them with crucial direction and help."

"Signing Rushia to PODS is an exciting development," added Todd Napolitano, President of AEMG. "Her incredible breadth of experience, unwavering commitment, and desire to give back make her a great fit for us."

For more information about All Entertainment Media Group, visit https://www.aemgworldwide.com.

About All Entertainment Media Group, Inc.: All Entertainment Media Group, Inc. consists of a podcast division, PODS, a music division, EMG Music, and a movie division, Terry D. Films.

For more information about All Entertainment Media Group, Inc.

Phone: 888-245-2479

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.aemgworldwide.com

For more information about All For One Media Corp.

Contact: Brian Lukow

Phone: 914 574-6174

Email: [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/all-entertainment-media-groups-podcasting-division-pods-officially-signs-wnba-great-rushia-brown-301778824.html

SOURCE All Entertainment Media Group