JAKKS Pacific Reveals New The Super Mario Bros. Movie Toys With a Super Audience Giveaway

Author's Avatar
8 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK), leading toy manufacturer, and Disguise Inc., world leaders in costume design, today announced their panel at WonderCon in Anaheim, CA to take place on Friday, March 24, 2023 from 5pm – 6pm in Room 213CD.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005264/en/

Wondercon_Audience_Giveaway.jpg

The Super Mario Bros. Movie WonderCon panel audience giveaway from JAKKS Pacific (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get an exclusive sneak peek of JAKKS Pacific’s 2023 toy and collectible releases for Nintendo + Illumination’s new animated action-comedy, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, including the Rumble R/C Kart Racer at the WonderCon panel. It is a full-function 2.4GHz R/C with a range of 100 feet. The tail pipes light up and rumble just like in the movie and Mario’s head and hands move when the vehicle turns!

“Our new line for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is flying off shelves,” said Craig Drobis, SVP of Marketing. “We are proud to take you through all of the great details and features, as well as what’s in the works for the fall across our other brands, and make some fun announcements for fans and collectors.”

Following the preview will be a Q&A with members of the development teams and a special giveaway for every attendee from The Super Mario Bros. Movie toy line.

The panel will also be livestreamed here on Instagram @Jakkspacific.toys!

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include: Fly Wheels®, Perfectly Cute®, ReDo® Skateboard Co., AirTitans®, Sky Ball®, JAKKS Wild Games™, Moose Mountain®, Maui®, SportsZone™, Kids Only!™, Xtreme Power Dozer®, Disguise®, WeeeDo®, Ami Amis™ and a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (@jakkstoys).

©2023 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a global leader in the dress up and roleplay industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the world’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop-up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive licensed dress up collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230322005264r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230322005264/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.